Joe Rogan doubles down on shocking UFC take involving Dana White
Joe Rogan wasn't kidding when he said he'd leave the UFC if Dana White quit.
Rogan and White have been staples of the UFC for nearly three decades. Rogan's commentary has accompanied thousands of fights, and White has become the promotion's figurehead.
With each man approaching 60, and White entering boxing, retirement is inevitable. As far as Rogan is concerned, if White leaves first, he'll follow soon.
Joe Rogan's UFC contract includes Dana White clause
Rogan has previously remarked that his contract with the UFC includes a stipulation that he'll leave when Dana White quits. He doubled down on this bold claim in his recent Podcast episode with Ilia Topuria.
"I don't think about retiring," Rogan claimed. "If Dana White quits I might quit. . . . It's actually in my contract, if he leaves I leave. So, in my contract, if he leaves I don't have to stay.
"I wouldn't be doing it if it wasn't for him! He's my friend."
It's already well-known that Rogan is selective with his UFC appearances. The popular podcaster made headlines for saying he won't attend UFC 315 in Montreal, Canada, jesting , "I'd rather visit Russia."
White also seems to be on the out, with his partnership with Turki Alalshikh in boxing, and the UFC's Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, filling his duties at some UFC events.
With over 700 events and roughly 8,000 fights, who's to blame them?
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC announces fan-favorite veteran fight for UFC 316
- Dakota Ditcheva frustrated as PFL fails to find her a fight
- Joe Rogan raises questions about likelihood of Conor McGregor's UFC comeback
- UFC star Darren Till returns to headline Misfits 21 boxing card
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.