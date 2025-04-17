Joe Rogan raises questions about likelihood of Conor McGregor's UFC comeback
Former two-division UFC Champion Conor McGregor may never return to the promotion, at least according to UFC color commentator Joe Rogan.
After pulling out of his scheduled June 2023 fight against Michael Chandler, which would have put a bow on their TUF 31 season, nothing regarding a comeback fight has since materialized, no matter the opponent.
Joe Rogan Casts Doubt On McGregor Return
“No, I don't think he comes back, because he hasn't come back yet, and he could have,” Rogan said during a recent JRE MMA Show with Ilia Topuria. “If he really wanted to, he would have been back in the gym, had a fight scheduled, drug tested, clean, training, gone through a camp, and had a fight. He had a broken toe before his fight against Chandler. I understand that.”
Rogan added that if McGregor wanted to compete, he would have already done so without issue once his pinky toe was healed up.
Rogan Confused By Delays From McGregor
“OK, why should you fight with a broken toe? Especially a guy who moves a lot like Conor, he relies on movement so much. Yeah, I get it. So heal that toe up. What's that, two months? And so then you’re back in camp, and then you reschedule a fight, and then you fight again, but he didn't."
There is no update about whether McGregor, who hasn’t fought since July 2021 after losing a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, will ever return.
If he never does, there will arguably be more questions than answers about what could have been. McGregor is currently 36, meaning he isn't getting any younger.
For now, only time will tell.
