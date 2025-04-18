UFC announces fan-favorite veteran fight for UFC 316
UFC 316 is slowly taking shape, with another fight announcement coming on April 18.
After announcing four fights for UFC 316 earlier this month, the UFC has confirmed a veteran welterweight matchup, which many fans would be surprised to know has never happened before.
Kevin Holland vs. Vicente Luque announced for UFC 316
The most active fighter in the UFC, Kevin Holland, is set to return against perennial contender Vicente Luque.
Holland last fought at UFC London on March 22, where he defeated Gunnar Nelson by unanimous decision. Luque returned to his winning ways at UFC 310 in December 2024, where he clubbed and subbed Themba Gorimbo in the opening round.
Despite enduring a rocky few fights, Luque remains one of the most dangerous welterweights on the roster. 'The Silent Assassin' has thudding power and great timing on his punches, as well as some of the most potent submissions in the UFC - his manipulations of the front headlock are almost unparalleled.
UFC 316 is the bantamweight title rematch between Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili, scheduled for June 7. It would be Holland's third fight this year, continuing his trend of being the most active fighter on the roster.
