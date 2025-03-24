Joe Rogan won’t be at UFC 315 - his reason has nothing to do with the fights
Joe Rogan won't be calling the Montreal-based UFC 315 PPV, featuring Belal Muhammad and Valentina Shevchenko.
The veteran podcaster has been a staple of the UFC for close to three decades, and he's on his way out. 57-year-old Rogan has been slowly filtering himself out of the UFC product for years now, much to the disappointment of UFC fans.
The latest event where fans won't hear his iconic calls is UFC 315, where Muhammad takes on Jack Della Maddalena in Montreal, Canada.
Canada off limits as Joe Rogan snubs international UFC events once more
Rogan was prompted about his availability for UFC 315 as part of his UFC London fight companion on March 22.
"I won't be there," Rogan remarked. "I don't go to Canada anymore.
"I'd rather go to Russia," He later jested when co-host Brendan Schaub threw a jab at Montreal.
Rogan has previously said that he no longer covers international events. His primary reason is the travel. As such, it's no surprise he won't cover UFC 315, even though it's still on the mainland.
UFC 315 full card
As of 24/03/2025, UFC 315 has 11 confirmed fights, subject to change.
- Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena; Welterweight Title
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot; Flyweight Title
- Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva; Flyweight
- Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales; Welterweight
- Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi; Bantamweight
- Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan; Bantamweight
- Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Bruno Silva; Middleweight
- Mike Mallott vs. Charles Radtke; Welterweight
- Jessica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius; Strawweight
- Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan; Light Heavyweight
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba; Light Heavyweight
