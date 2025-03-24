MMA Knockout

Joe Rogan won’t be at UFC 315 - his reason has nothing to do with the fights

Joe Rogan cites travelling as reason enough to dodge UFC 315.

Mathew Riddle

Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Joe Rogan won't be calling the Montreal-based UFC 315 PPV, featuring Belal Muhammad and Valentina Shevchenko.

The veteran podcaster has been a staple of the UFC for close to three decades, and he's on his way out. 57-year-old Rogan has been slowly filtering himself out of the UFC product for years now, much to the disappointment of UFC fans.

The latest event where fans won't hear his iconic calls is UFC 315, where Muhammad takes on Jack Della Maddalena in Montreal, Canada.

Joe Rogan
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Canada off limits as Joe Rogan snubs international UFC events once more

Rogan was prompted about his availability for UFC 315 as part of his UFC London fight companion on March 22.

"I won't be there," Rogan remarked. "I don't go to Canada anymore.

"I'd rather go to Russia," He later jested when co-host Brendan Schaub threw a jab at Montreal.

Rogan has previously said that he no longer covers international events. His primary reason is the travel. As such, it's no surprise he won't cover UFC 315, even though it's still on the mainland.

UFC 315 full card

As of 24/03/2025, UFC 315 has 11 confirmed fights, subject to change.

  • Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena; Welterweight Title
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot; Flyweight Title
  • Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva; Flyweight
  • Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales; Welterweight
  • Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi; Bantamweight
  • Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan; Bantamweight
  • Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Bruno Silva; Middleweight
  • Mike Mallott vs. Charles Radtke; Welterweight
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius; Strawweight
  • Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan; Light Heavyweight
  • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba; Light Heavyweight

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda

Home/News