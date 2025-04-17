UFC star Darren Till returns to headline Misfits 21 boxing card
Darren Till looks to continue his winning streak in boxing with another dominant performance at Misfits 21.
'The Gorilla' debuted against Anthony Taylor in January, managing to score an emphatic knockout victory. He was booked for his next fight against Darren Stewart on KSI's comeback card on March 29, but the event was postponed due to a KSI illness.
Now, Misfits have announced the rebooked card, without KSI at the helm...
Darren Till vs. Darren Stewart to headline rebooked Misfits 21 card
In an official announcement, Misfits have revealed their rebooked card, now featuring Till vs. Stewart as the headliner.
KSI vs. Dillon Danis is no longer the main event.
The co-headliner will be a Misfits light heavyweight title fight between Idris Virgo and Ty Mitchell.
The full card is as follows (subject to change):
- Darren Till vs. Darren Stewart; 200 lbs
- Idris Virgo vs. Ty Mitchell; 175 lbs light heavy title
- Joey Knight vs. Andy Howson; 135 lbs
- Mohammad Kuba vs. Mohammad Azar Nazir; Heavy
- Jordan Banjo vs. Wil Anderson; 175 lbs
- Chase DeMoor vs. Tanner Tolman; Heavy title
- Walid Muhsein vs. Fox Townley; 130 lbs
