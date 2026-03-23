Joe Rogan Claims Ex-UFC Star Nate Diaz Will Get Massive Payday for Netflix MMA Fight

Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan claims that Nate Diaz is getting a massive payday to fight on the undercard of Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano.

One of the biggest stars in UFC history to never hold a title, Diaz exited the promotion in 2022 following a submission-win over Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 before making the jump to the boxing ring the following year.

The 40-year-old dropped a decision to Jake Paul in his boxing debut before avenging his previous UFC loss to Jorge Masvidal when the pair met in the boxing ring in 2024, and now Diaz is set to make his surprise return to MMA when he meets fellow UFC veteran Mike Perry on May 16.

Joe Rogan Claims Nate Diaz Will Get More Than $10 Million For Next Fight

Rumors of a UFC return for Diaz have been a constant fixture of MMA headlines in the years since he exited the promotion, and the dream of a long-teased showdown with Dustin Poirier appeared to fizzle out when Poirier retired following his loss to Max Holloway at UFC 318.

Based on a recent claim from Rogan, it looks like money may have been the only thing keeping Diaz from returning to the sport where he first made a name for himself.

Nate Diaz (red gloves) fights Tony Ferguson (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

“I heard it was more [than $10 million],” Rogan said on a recent Fight Companion JRE, responding to the initial figure suggested by Brendan Schaub. “That’s wild…But I’ll tell you what, I think he could have made that same money versus Conor [McGregor].”

Conor McGregor (left) against Nate Diaz during UFC 196 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following the withdrawal of Rafael dos Anjos, Diaz famously stepped in to fight McGregor at UFC 196 and handed the Irishman his first UFC loss with a second-round submission. “The Notorious” got his hand raised via majority decision in their immediate rematch, and many fans have still expressed interested in seeing the two men meet in a trilogy bout more than 10 years after their second fight.

Nate Diaz Chose To Exit UFC And Test Free Agency In 2022

If Rogan’s claim is accurate, then Diaz’s decision to test free agency after fighting out his existing UFC contract at UFC 279 certainly seems to have worked out for him.

Jake Paul (left) fights against Nate Diaz in a boxing match at American Airlines Center. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While the former UFC lightweight and “BMF” title challenger has only fought twice since leaving the UFC, Perry has competed a total of eight times since his own UFC exit in 2021. “Platinum” also came up short against Paul in his own boxing debut in 2024, but Perry has found massive success competing in BKFC, where his list of victories includes former UFC titleholders Eddie Alvarez and Luke Rockhold.

Mike Perry kicks Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX. | Handout Photo-Imagn Images

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou will also presumably secure a significant payday when he fights Philipe Lins on the Rousey vs. Carano card, as Ngannou willingly left the promotion as its reigning heavyweight king before he signed with the PFL and was allowed to compete in lucrative boxing matches against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.