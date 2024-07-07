Boxing News: Nate Diaz Outlasts Jorge Masvidal in Majority Decision Win
Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal met for the first time in five years, but instead of MMA, the squared circle served as the main backdrop. Diaz made his first appearance back to the boxing ring in nearly a year, losing to Jake Paul by decision in Aug. 2023. For Masvidal, it was also his second pro boxing appearance, his first since June 2005.
As for Masvidal, the former UFC welterweight title challenger enters a new era of his career after a decade stint in the Octagon. Both men have fought a who's who thus far in their careers, including each other. Masvidal and Diaz met at UFC 244 in Nov. of 2019, as Masvidal became the inaugural UFC "BMF" champion with a TKO victory via a doctor's stoppage, to the displeasure of Diaz.
Nevertheless, despite them no longer competing for UFC titles, the pair were reunited in Anaheim, Calif. in front of a sold-out Honda Center just two days after the fourth of July.
Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Results
Below is how Diaz vs. Masvidal went down, which ended with Diaz and Masvidal exchanging a war of words and Diaz wanting to "beat Jake Paul's f******* ass."
Round 1
Round 1 begins with both men taking the center of the ring. Diaz lands a jab followed by a few small hooks from Masvidal. Diaz now has Masvidal up against the ropes before Masvidal spins. Diaz goes to the body, then back upstairs. Clinch work from both. Diaz goes back upstairs. 25 seconds left in the round. Diaz stays busy, as Masvidal lands a short shot to end the round.
Round 2
Masvidal turns the tables and begins to put combinations together. Diaz fires back to the body while Masvidal does the same. Masvidal lands a right, then a follow-up to the body. Against the ropes, Diaz gets back to work before a brief clinch is separated. Diaz goes back downstairs to end the frame.
Round 3
Diaz and Masvidal trade blows almost immediately. Masvidal goes back to the body. Diaz comes forward again, answering with a right. A counter left from Masvidal hurts Diaz but doesn't put him backwards. Diaz goes back to the body against the ropes as Masvidal misses with an overhand left to end the round.
Round 4
Round 4 starts off slower, as both men trade jabs. A counter left hook stuns Diaz, followed by a jab and another hook from Masvidal. Diaz regains his pressure, which is frozen by a Masvidal body shot. Under 10 seconds left, as Diaz digs back to the body.
Round 5
Diaz goes upstairs and clinches with Masvidal, but Masvidal comes back with an overhand right. Masvidal stuns Diaz upstairs and goes back to the body, but Diaz hangs in there. A right hand from Masvidal forces Diaz to retreat, before Diaz comes back with a flurry before Masvidal turned the tables with a hard overhand right to end the round.
Round 6
Masvidal and Diaz are landing 26 and 19 percent of their power shots, respectively. Both men briefly clinch before separating. Diaz returns with volume of his own before Masvidal comes back with a hook of his own. Body shots and jabs from both men. Masvidal goes back to the counter left hook, before a right from Masvidal and another follow-up from Diaz to end the round. Ringside, Sean O'Malley is torn on who's ahead.
Round 7
Diaz walks down Masvidal against the ropes before they take the center of the ring once again. Diaz goes back upstairs before Masvidal lands a body shot and a jab. Diaz continues to land combinations, but Masvidal is shuffling his counters with hard shots. Both men swing to the bell.
Round 8
Diaz leads Masvidal 67-66 on Fanmio's unofficial scorecard as Diaz continues to clinch with Masvidal and counter each other. Commentator and former boxing champion Shawn Porter noted the production team made an error, and he actually had "Gamebred" ahead. Masvidal lands a few combinations upstairs and to the body. Diaz answers right back as he gets the crowd into it. Masvidal lands a few right hands, arguably stealing the round.
Round 9
Both men return to the center, as Masvidal leads 77-75 after a correction was issues of the unofficial scorecard. Masvidal goes to the body. A right hand and a jab from Diaz as Masvidal returns with a counter of his own. Diaz lands an uppercut. Masvidal tries to land a right, returning to southpaw and entering the round in Diaz's clinch.
Round 10
The final round gets underway, with both men landing a combined 100+ punches in the final minutes. Diaz goes upstairs before Masvidal counters. They clinch before Diaz stays in the pocket. Masvidal goes upstairs with a minute to go before a clinch separates them. 10 seconds to go...as they swing to the final bell. Masvidal outlanded Diaz 152-115 in the power punches category.
Official Result: Nate Diaz def Jorge Masvidal .via majority decision (95-95, 97-93, 98-92)
