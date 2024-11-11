Jon Jones Fends off Tom Aspinall Ducking Accusations from #1 Light Heavyweight
Jon Jones' next fight might be Stipe Miocic, but the talk of the town for now is Tom Aspinall.
The UFC interim heavyweight champion has surely cast a shadow over this Saturday's UFC 309 main event between Jones and 42-year-old former champ Miocic, winning and defending gold since the last time we saw the headliners in the Octagon with Jones injured for the last year and Miocic out since a 2021 TKO loss to lineal heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.
Tom Aspinall Responds to Jon Jones Claiming Interim Champ ‘Hasn’t Done Anything'
Duck Season?
Jones has been called many things in his career, from "GOAT" to "steroid cheat" for positive drug tests in the past.
His latest label is apparently a 'duck' for not wanting to unify the title against Aspinall following his fight vs. Miocic, with Aspinall doing whatever he can to secure the fight before "Bones" retires, which could come sooner rather than later...
"Just bought this for the [dog], she will absolutely love it," Aspinall posted a duck toy on his Instagram, alluding to Jones.
Aspinall isn't the only UFC star that thinks Jones is ducking in the latter stage of his career. Before he made his heavyweight debut in 2023, Jones had a target on his back for a decade at light heavyweight - where he reigned, for the most part, as the champion.
Magomed Ankalaev Insists Jones Is Fearful Of Aspinall
Jones fought wave after wave of light heavyweights prior to holding up the heavyweight division, but one fighter he never faced was current #1 contender Magomed Ankalaev, unbeaten in his last 13 fight but late to the party in terms of title contention.
Gunning for the reigning and defending champ Alex Pereira next, who he believes is also ducking him, Ankalaev wasn't too happy when he heard Jones was thinking about fighting 'Poatan' instead of Aspinall at heavyweight.
"Sound like someone [scared] of big TOM," Ankalaev wrote on X.
Jones Responds To Ankalaev: 'Jealousy Won't Earn You Legend Status'
Clapping back at a number of critics over the weekend ahead of his first heavyweight title defense, Ankalaev's words would get a response from Jones in due time.
"Magomed jealousy won’t earn you legend status, my friend," Jones responded to Ankalaev on X. "Train harder, hate less. Want to truly insult me? Break some of my records first. Let’s get started."
Why Jones Doesn't Want To Fight Aspinall
With championship wins at 23 and now 37 years old, not much matters more to Jon Jones than preserving his legacy in a sport that has never really seen him lose (his one defeat coming by way of disqualification).
Jones would like to keep it that way for one or two more fights, first against the legendary Stipe Miocic and potentially Alex Pereira, a superstar the same age as him, as opposed to the younger, perhaps not as well-known Aspinall - a risk he's not willing to take at this stage.
"I know it’s hard for a lot of you guys to grasp, but based on his résumé today, fighting and beating [Aspinall] would change nothing about my legacy," Jones responded to the fans on Sunday. "I would literally be in the same position I am now. The Goat."
"If he becomes the best of all time, then calling me a duck would make sense. Right now? Way too early. My challenge to him: build a career like mine," Jones said of Aspinall, who has 2 title fights compared to Jones' 15 as of this writing. "Winning 5? Hard enough. 17? I seriously doubt it."
