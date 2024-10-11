Jon Jones & Georges St-Pierre Featured in New Netflix MMA Series
Three UFC Champions are headed to Netflix this fall.
On Friday, the widely popular streaming service released a trailer for its newest original series The Cage. Starring Melvin Boomer and directed by Franck Gastambide, The Cage tells the story of a young MMA fighter working his way up the ladder of the French circuit, where he faces off against a heated rival.
The trailer sees Taylor (the protagonist, played by Boomer) fight for KSW (a leading MMA promotion in Europe) with dreams of making it big in the UFC. And who better to guide Taylor to greatness than two of the best fighters to ever do it?
GSP & Jon Jones Featured In The Cage
Fight fans might have recognized a few familiar faces in the featurette including two-division champions Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones, who both help train Taylor for the biggest fight of his career alongside former UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane.
"I’m thrilled to finally share with you a project that we’ve been passionately working on with an amazingly talented team!" St-Pierre said of The Cage (via X). "We've poured our hearts and souls into this, and it's almost time to unveil it to the world! Stay tuned!!!"
This wasn't St-Pierre's first acting role, previously fighting Captain America and Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as 'Batroc', among other projects.
As for "Bones" Jones, acting is all-new for the UFC Heavyweight Champion of the world.
"You've got two choices: You give up on all your dreams or you give it all you got..." Jones said to Taylor at the end of the trailer.
The world of The Cage isn't much different from our own, with scenes set from last month's UFC Paris event and more French UFC stars like Ciryl Gane, Morgan Charrière, Taylor Lapilus included on the IMDB castlist.
The five-episode MMA series streams exclusively on Netflix on Nov. 8.
