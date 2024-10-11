UFC Fight Night Royval vs. Taira Full Card Odds & Best Bets
The UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas, NV for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by top flyweights, and MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup and look at some of the best betting options available.
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
UFC Fight Night Full Card Odds
• Brandon Royval (+240) vs. Tatsuro Taira (-298)
• Brad Tavares (+164) vs. Jun Yong Park (-198)
• Chidi Njokuani (-170) vs. Jared Gooden (+142)
• Grant Dawson (-425) vs. Rafa Garcia (+330)
• Daniel Rodriguez (-218) vs. Alex Morono (+180)
• Abdul Razak Alhassan (-162) vs. Josh Fremd (+136)
• CJ Vergara (+280) vs. Ramazonbek Temirov (-355)
• Jonathan Pearce (-180) vs. Pat Sabatini (+150)
• Themba Gorimbo (-380) vs. Niko Price (+300)
• Junior Tafa (-325) vs. Sean Sharaf (+260)
• Julia Polastri (-130) vs. Cory McKenna (+110)
• Dan Argueta (+150) vs. Cody Haddon (-180)
• Clayton Carpenter (-205) vs. Lucas Rocha (+170)
UFC Fight Night Preview – Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira
UFC Fight Night Small Favorites
Chidi Njokuani to Defeat Jared Gooden (-170)
Another loss for either of these men could put their spot on the UFC roster in serious jeopardy. Njokuani stormed into the UFC with a pair of big finishes before going on a three-fight losing streak, but as the more technical striker this matchup looks like a good chance for him to build off of a split decision win over Rhys McKee from earlier this year.
Abdul Razak Alhassan to Defeat Josh Fremd (-162)
A former welterweight, Alhassan is going to be giving up a considerable amount of size to Fremd in this matchup. I still think that “Judo Thunder” will connect with Fremd’s chin at some point, and even this late in his career fans know that Alhassan is more than capable of scoring violent knockouts.
UFC Fight Night Underdog Bets
Brandon Royval to Defeat Tatsuro Taira (+240)
Taira is arguably the hottest prospect in the UFC right now, but Royval is also the biggest test that he’s faced thus far. If Taira is able to get past “Raw Dawg” then he absolutely deserves a title shot, but even after the Japanese flyweight defeated Alex Perez in his last outing it’s still worth taking a chance on Royval here at underdog odds.
Ex-UFC Star Compares Alex Pereira to ‘Flu Game’ Michael Jordan
Brad Tavares to Defeat Jun Yong Park (+164)
I expect that we could see upsets in both the main and co-main events of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night card. Tavares has a lot of mileage after his lengthy UFC career, but Park isn't a significant knockout threat on the feet and will likely struggle to bring things to the mat during this matchup.
UFC Fight Night Prop Bets
Jonathan Pearce vs. Pat Sabatini Goes Over 2.5 Rounds (-166)
Pearce is desperately in need of a win here after back-to-back losses halted his rise towards the top of the featherweight division. “JSP” will need to avoid Sabatini’s submission attempts on the ground, but given how badly he needs a win I expect that Pearce won’t take too many risks in this fight.
Chidi Njokuani to Defeat Jared Gooden via KO/TKO/DQ (+165)
If you don’t love the idea of betting Njokuani as a small favorite, you can get plus money on him to finish Gooden in Las Vegas. “Bang Bang” captured the attention of UFC fans with back-to-back first round knockouts when he joined the promotion, and scoring another highlight-reel finish will help further distance Njokuani from that recent three-fight skid.
Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira Goes Over 3.5 Rounds (-125)
Both of these men are proven finishers, but given that this is the biggest challenge Taira has faced I expect that the fight may carry on longer than we’ve seen him go thus far. Royval already went five rounds in his two most recent fights, and he won’t feel any particular urgency to get things done early when we still haven’t seen how Taira’s cardio will hold up in the championship rounds.
UFC Fight Night Royval vs. Taira Full Card Predictions
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.