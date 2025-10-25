UFC 321 prelims end with disgusting Knockout of the Year candidate
Quillan Salkilld closed out the UFC 321 prelims with one of the most violent knockouts of the entire year.
Taking place in Abu Dhabi, UAE, UFC 321 is stopped by a pair of massive title bouts. Tom Aspinall will kick off his reign as undisputed heavyweight champion in the main event against Ciryl Gane, and in the co-main event Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern square off for the second time to crown a new strawweight queen.
The prelims for UFC 321 were a fairly decision-heavy affair, but they ended with a jaw-dropping finish when Salkilld met Nasrat Haqparast in a lightweight contest.
Quillan Salkilld Scores Walk-Off KO In Abu Dhabi
A late addition to UFC 321, Haqparast vs. Salkilld was given the distinction of serving as the night's featured prelim immediately before start of the Pay-Per-View action.
The matchup saw both men enter the cage looking to extend their respective win streaks. Salkilld had already collected two UFC wins after joining the promotion off of Dana White's Contender Series last year, while longtime UFC veteran Haqparast was riding the momentum of five-straight victories.
With things lined as a near pick 'em by the time the cage door closed, it was Salkilld who preserved his undefeated UFC record and scored one of the most incredible highlights of the year when he floored Haqparast with a walk-off head kick exactly halfway through the first round.
Two Incredible Finishes On UFC 321 Prelims
The violent finish was followed by a scary few minutes where Haqparast remained on the mat, but eventually the 30-year-old returned to his feet and Salkilld was able to fully celebrate the most impressive win of his career.
The prelims for UFC 321 featured a total of eight fights and some intriguing matchups, but they were admittedly a bit light on finishes until Salkilld managed to close things out on an incredible high note.
The only other stoppage during the first handful of fights in Abu Dhabi came in the heavyweight bout between Valter Walker and Louie Sutherland, which saw Walker extend his incredible heel hook streak to four fights when he forced a tap from the debuting Sutherland in a litte over a minute.
