Magomed Ankalaev reveals brutal injury suffered before UFC 320 loss to Alex Pereira
Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev had a rough weekend this past Saturday, suffering a first-round KO loss to Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 320 in Las Vegas.
Ankalaev (21-2-1 MMA, 12-2-1, 1 NC UFC) joined Pereira (13-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) in the injury department, except it wasn't as visible as Pereira's broken toes at fight's end.
In recent days, a video has surfaced showing that Ankalaev injured his rib in the lead-up to the fight, yet he still competed despite the injury.
Magomed Ankalaev Failed To Win Back-To-Back Fights Against Pereira
Ankalaev's Pre-Fight Decision Was Detrimental
"Magomed Ankalaev fought against Alex Poatan at #UFC320 with a broken rib," Guimaraes wrote Monday. "I confirmed that part of the team tried to prevent the Russian from competing, but the decision was not unanimous."
Fighting injured is nothing new in MMA, but given the pressure Ankalaev was under to defend his title to top a championship doubleheader for the UFC, it's recognizable to see why the now-former champion went ahead with the fight.
Nonetheless, though, it backfired in a big way, as Ankalaev's 14-fight unbeaten streak was snapped as a rejuvenated Pereira left no doubt that the first fight was simply a a small bump during an effortless run of dominance for Pereira that saw him be a key asset for the UFC by headlining three pay-per-views in the same year, including UFC 300.
Now, it remains to be seen how quickly, or how long, Ankalaev decides to sit out or return to the promotion. Given that Ankalaev fights one or two times per year, it's safe to assume he will do the same next year, as Pereira's options remain wide-open at both light heavyweight and heavyweight for massive fights down the line.
For now, though, the series is tied at a fight apiece. While there may be unfinished business between the two, it's clear Pereira didn't lay down for Ankalaev in the rematch, and Ankalaev failed to capitalize on his newfound momentum as the then-champion.
Pereira will not sit back and wait for his next challenger, as such Ankalaev can also wait to see whether Pereira takes a risk by moving up to heavyweight, which would open the door for the promotion to institute an interim belt. Or, better yet, undisputed.
If this past Saturday night taught the MMA community anything, it's that the unpredictability of the UFC's champions is extremely apparent, arguably ushering in a new, puzzling era of the sport, where little is in unison.
