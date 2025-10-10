Alex Pereira provides grim injury update, eyes UFC White House superfight for return
Alex Pereira will be sidelined for a bit after reclaiming his UFC title, but he already knows exactly what he wants the next time he steps into the UFC Octagon.
Now a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion, Pereira avenged his previous loss to Magomed Ankalaev when the pair met in a headlining rematch at UFC 320 and “Poatan” stopped Ankalaev with strikes in just 80 seconds.
Pereira indicated after the fight that he’d sustained an injury to his foot, and during a Q&A session ahead of UFC Rio the 38-year-old confirmed that the foot is broken and will keep him sidelined for the immediate future.
Alex Pereira Wants Jon Jones At The White House
While fans will be disappointed to hear of Pereira’s injury, the Brazilian did also go on to say that he’d like to return at the planned UFC White House event next summer and square off with currently-retired UFC legend Jon Jones (h/t Guilherme Cruz).
Talk of a heavyweight move for Pereira dates back to his first reign with the light heavyweight belt, which saw “Poatan” claim the vacant title by stopping Jiří Procházka and defend it three times (all by finish) before he dropped a unanimous decision to Anakalaev at UFC 313.
Tom Aspinall Currently Holds The UFC Heavyweight Title
A jump up to heavyweight could see Pereira try and become the first three-division champion in UFC history, however he wouldn’t be able to accomplish that in a matchup with Jones given that “Bones” is currently retired and doesn’t hold a UFC belt.
Considered by many to be the greatest fighter in the history of the UFC and MMA as a whole, former light heavyweight king Jones made his long-awaited move up to heavyweight in 2023 and submitted Ciryl Gane to claim the division’s vacant title. The 38-year-old stopped former titleholder Stipe Miocic in a rebooked matchup at UFC 309 to defend his belt, and over the summer UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that Jones had retired and vacated his heavyweight title.
Interim titleholder Tom Aspinall was subsequently promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion following Jones’ retirement, and he and Gane are set to headline UFC 321 in a main event title fight that both “Bones” and Pereira will probably be watching quite closely.
