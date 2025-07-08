Jon Jones leans into comeback timing with smug message
Jon Jones is leaning into his heel persona just days after announcing his return to fighting.
'Bones' retired quietly last month, allowing interim champion Tom Aspinall to ascend the throne. What quickly followed was nothing short of messy, as Jones was implicated in another hit-and-run incident, this time containing alleged death threats from the former UFC champion toward police.
Returning to his bread and butter, Jones announced he'd re-entered the drugs testing pool in anticipation of the reported UFC White House event in 2026. The Texas native would have you believe it was all part of his plan...
Jon Jones suggests retirement was a 'business move'
Fan reaction to Jones' return was a mixed bag, with plenty of fight fans scrutinizing the former champion for avoiding his British interim challenger. Aspinall rightfully has the belt now, and for two weeks, it felt as though the heavyweight division was going to move forward.
Now, 'Bones' is alluding to some sort of master plan, as though his retirement was strategic rather than convenient. Returning to the cage wouldn't just divert attention away from the criminal allegations; it could be for all the eggs on the White House lawn.
"Rule number one about fight club, never underestimate Jon Jones," He replied on X, after a fan called his unretirement a "precise business move."
Whether the UFC entertains a Jones comeback is a whole other matter. Their biggest and greatest star was announced retired at the post-event press conference of the inaugural UFC Azerbaijan event and has yet to receive a retirement package.
It's hardly the send-off their GOAT fighter deserved, drug violations and criminal incidents aside. Now, with the heavyweight belt in the hands of another man, Jones' leverage is all but gone. This hasn't stopped pundits like Michael Bisping thinking Jones would return for a White House event.
