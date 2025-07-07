Michael Bisping names dream Ultimate Fighting Championship card for White House event
Michael Bisping's ideal UFC White House card features some of MMA's biggest names.
'The Count' played his part in UFC history, becoming the middleweight champion in one of the biggest upsets of all time in 2016. Now, he enjoys retirement as one of the core members of the broadcast team, which could see him attend the alleged UFC White House event in 2026.
Donald Trump declared the White House lawn would host a UFC championship, and fighters like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones registered their interest. Both of whom appear on Bisping's ideal UFC White House fight card.
Michael Bisping names Jon Jones, Conor McGregor on his dream UFC White House lineup
Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Bisping reeled off six fights he'd like to see at UFC White House.
His main and co-main events see some of the most popular fighters in UFC history coming back from retirement.
"[If Tom Aspinall struggles with Ciryl Gane] I think [Jon] Jones would come out of retirement," Bisping explained. "And that would be the main event at the White House. . . . Conor McGregor's no stranger to the White House. . . He would love to insert himself into this legendary, historic event. Of course, taking on Michael Chandler..."
"Cory Sandhagen vs. Sean O'Malley, that can be the prelim headliner," Bisping said.
"Justin Gaethje vs. anybody"
As for feature fights, Bisping would love to see Justin Gaethje make his return, against 'anybody.'
"You've gotta have Justin Gaethje on there. Justin Gaethje vs. anybody. . . He ain't gotta retire if that's the case, if that's what is offered to him."
Bisping envisions a women's flyweight title fight as a feature bout, alongside a middleweight grudge rematch between Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya. After deliberating about whether to include Valentina Shevchenko or Weili Zhang, Bisping settled on Shevchenko vs. Erin Blanchfield.
"Valentina Shevchenko taking on Erin Blanchfield," He said. ". . . Sean Strickland, Captain 1776 himself. . . [Adesanya] said recently that that's the one he wants to get back. So Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland..."
As such, Bisping's American Independence celebration card would contain seven American fighters:
- (c) Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones; heavy title
- Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Erin Blanchfield; fly title
- Sean Strickland vs. Israel Adesanya 2; middle
- Justin Gaethje vs. anybody; light
- Cory Sandhagen vs. Sean O'Malley; bantam
Would this be a suitable UFC White House card?
