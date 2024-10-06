Julianna Peña Narrowly Reclaims Title in UFC 307 Co-Main Event
The women's bantamweight title is up for grabs.
100 events after Amanda Nunes stopped Ronda Rousey, current champion Raquel Pennington battles Julianna Peña in the co-main event of UFC 307 from Salt Lake City, Utah.
Pennington attempts to defend her title for the first time after winning the vacant belt at UFC 297 earlier this year. Meanwhile, Peña returns from a two-year layoff, coming off a title loss to the women's GOAT Amanda Nunes.
Round 1:
Big right hand lands for Pennington. Both women work their jabs. The championship fight is off to a slow start, with the co-headliners testing their range. Jab lands for Pennington. Peña gets tagged by a combo. Peña lands a good right hand before the end of the round.
Round 2:
Pennington pumps out the jab to begin the round. Peña lands a combo. Peña takes down the champion at the center of the Octagon. Peña has side control but is unable to advance position. Pennington works her way up to her feet and Peña takes her back, securing the body triangle. Pennington wears Peña like a backpack for the rest of the round.
Round 3:
Peña cracks Pennington with a huge right hand. They continue to fire shots from range. Pennington eats a few shots here and there from Peña. They clinch after Peña lands another punch. Peña takes down Pennington. Peña applies pressure and a whole lot of it, securing the back of Pennington once again with the body triangle locked in. Peña attempts a neck crank on the champ but Pennington barely slips out, fighting the hands of her longtime rival.
Round 4:
Peña eats a strong head kick from Pennington. Peña stands her ground and fires back. Not many kicks are fired as the women continue to box in the striking department. Pennington drops Peña with a massive right hand. Pennington rushes in, chasing the submission over the knockout. Peña survives and gets back up to her feet, avoiding Pennington's guillotine. Pennington continues to find a home for her punches.
Round 5:
Peña and Pennington trade punches on the feet, swinging in the pocket for a moment. Pennington finds the better shots on Peña, moving in and out. Peña gets clipped by another punch. Pennington lands a left hand, Peña returns with a right of her own. Pennington presses forward in her attack. Left hook lands for Pennington.
Official result: Julianna Peña def. Raquel Pennington (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) - Wins UFC Women's Bantamweight Title
