Justin Gaethje will meet in middle of Octagon if Rafael Fiziev challenges it at UFC 313
Justin Gaethje's never said no to a brawl, and he isn't going to start now.
The human highlight-reel is back where he belongs in the Octagon following a brutal knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300. Gaethje's pitted against one of his former foes Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event of UFC 313 after original opponent Dan Hooker pulled out of the fight with a broken hand.
Coach says Dan Hooker tried to fight Justin Gaethje with one arm at UFC 313
A live-by-the-sword, die-by-the-sword type of a fighter, Gaethje refuses to play it safe despite what happened last time against Holloway. En route to a decision win, Holloway waved Gaethje on, pointing to the center of the Octagon, both men trading leather until Gaethje went face-first into the canvas.
Challenge Accepted
At UFC 311 media day, the former BMF titleholder was asked what would happen if Fiziev were to point down like Holloway did.
"If you've ever seen me fight, you'll know I will accept that challenge every single time. When he pointed to the ground, I said 'Yes' and ran to the middle, so absolutely," Gaethje answered.
UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria challenged Max Holloway to the same exact thing in their title fight at UFC 308, but in the first 10 seconds as opposed to the final. "Blessed" opted out of the slugfest, later losing by knockout in the third round.
Netflix follows up Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson with all-women boxing card at MSG
Justin Gaethje has been in plenty of wars throughout his career, with many questioning how his durability will hold up in another one this weekend against a striker of Rafael Fiziev's caliber.
