Magomed Ankalaev addresses possibility of Alex Pereira rematch after UFC 313
Magomed Ankalaev could see not one, but two title fights with Alex Pereira coming his way.
The #2-ranked UFC light heavyweight contender put in some major work ahead of UFC 313 and is unbeaten in his last 13 fights, making him undeniable for the next title opportunity. A model champion, Pereira is set to defend his title for the fourth time in 11 months.
Magomed Ankalaev On Idea Of Alex Pereira Rematch
While the road to gold for Ankalaev might have been prolonged after a title fight draw with Jan Blachowicz in 2022, the Russian contender says he wouldn't reject an immediate rematch with Pereira, should he get his hand raised on Saturday.
"I have never said no to rematches," Ankalaev said through a translator during a recent media scrum (via MMA Mania). "There's two already, I think in my career that somebody said that they deserve a rematch right away, and I gave them that chance."
Following controversy in his first fights with Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba, Ankalaev would give them both immediate rematches, knocking out the both of them in two rounds.
"So, if it comes to me and I'm the one who decides whether he gets an opportunity for a rematch right away, of course I'll say yes," Ankalaev said of Pereira.
Alex Pereira is currently the UFC's most active champion, beloved by the MMA world for his highlight-reel performances and stone-faced demeanor. Considering his star power and what he's done for the UFC as of late, an automatic title shot could very well be in the cards for "Poatan" if he does fall at UFC 313.
