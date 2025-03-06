Dana White reveals massive update on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight
UFC 313 may be this Saturday in Las Vegas, NV, but UFC CEO Dana White has been hard at work doing all he can to book the undisputed UFC heavyweight title between Champion Jon Jones (28-1 MMA, 22-1, 1 NC UFC) and Interim Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall (15-3 MMA, 8-1 UFC).
Dana White Wants Jones-Aspinall
White did a media tour Wednesday after announcing he would become a boxing promoter later this year under the direction of His Excellency Turki Al-Sheikh and WWE President Nick Khan.
White was asked by Jim Rome to provide the latest update regarding the blockbuster heavyweight title fight between Jones and Aspinall, along with how Alex Pereira (12-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC) fits into the heavyweight puzzle if he knocks off opposing challenger Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1, 1 NC, 11-1-1, 1 NC) in Saturday's headliner.
“The plan is to fight Jon this summer,” White said. "Obviously, when, where, and all that stuff is being determined. My goal this year is to make that fight [with] Aspinall.”
With everything mapped out, White added he hopes to see Pereira put on a dominant performance Saturday night before pulling the trigger regarding Pereira's would-be transition to heavyweight.
Alex Pereira To Heavyweight?
"The other thing about Pereira that everybody loves, is this guy wants to go up to heavyweight and fight at heavyweight, too,” White said. “I’m the one that’s actually holding him back on that.”
White did confirm if Pereira were to make the transition, the ideal scenario would see Pereira fight Jones - assuming he doesn't walk away fron the sport prematurely.
“He wants to [fight Jon Jones],” White continued. “Let’s see how this fight plays out, if he wins, how he wins, all that kind of stuff."
“I think that the fight that everybody wants to see right now is Jones and Aspinall and then there’s no doubt that Pereira could fight the winner.”
Jones has defended his heavyweight title once in two years, finishing former champion Stipe Miocic with a fourth-round KO/TKO stoppage last November at UFC 309. Miocic (20-5 MMA, 14-5 UFC) retired following the loss.
For now, it appears the stars are aligning for MMA's leading promotion to have a summer to remember.
