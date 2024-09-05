Kamaru Usman Addresses Shavkat Rakhmonov Fight Rumors: ‘I’m Scared of No One'
When it comes to his next fight, Kamaru Usman says "anything can happen".
Kamaru Usman vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov Reportedly Offered
Usman doesn't have a fight on the table, but the MMA rumor mill is churning that a potential matchup against Shavkat Rakhmnonov could materialize. However, It hasn't been confirmed, with reigning UFC Champion Belal Muhammad pitching the potential fight on social media to decide his next challenger.
"Shavkat hasn’t fought since 2023, I think Shavkat and usman should fight to find the real number one contender," Muhammad wrote on 'X' on Friday.
While Usman and Rakhmonov hold down the #2 and #3 spots in the UFC Welterweight division, it's hard to look past the former champ's three-fight losing streak or Rakhmonov's lack of a top-5 name on his undefeated resume. Still, one more fight before the title could very well be a possibility for the top welterweights as the UFC has determined title shots like this in the past, such as having Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis fight at UFC 290 with du Plessis making himself undeniable for the title in the process.
Usman Says It's All Rumors, But "I Am Scared Of No One"
So, do these reports of Usman being offered Rakhmonov next hold any weight? According to Usman, they're just rumors for now, but "The Nigerian Nightmare" is not opposed to a future fight with Rakhmonov, whom Muhammad and others deem the new "boogeyman" of the division.
"Obviously with this rumor with Shavkat. Listen, we're right there to where if the champion decides to fight sometime in the next year and a half, 2 years, then we'll both fight the champion," Usman said on Pound 4 Pound Podcast. "But, if the champion is not deciding to fight, then the division is gonna have to move on and fights are gonna happen...
"Right now, all of this is rumors. It is all rumors. But listen, I am scared of no one," Usman said. "On less than 9 days notice, I flew to the other side of the world to fight supposedly the scariest guy. I'm scared of no one."
Rakhmonov Isn't Sold On Usman Wanting To Fight Him
Kamaru Usman fought the highly-touted Khamzat Chimaev in his last appearance at UFC 294, going the distance to lose a closely-contested decision to the 13-0 fighter, all on short notice. Usman's fought the best for years at welterweight, with the 37-year-old not afraid to take on a young and hungry contender in Rakhmonov, who believes otherwise.
"Usman and Colby [Covington] don’t want it. I’m ready to face the winner of Leon vs Belal," Rakhmonov wrote on 'X' back in June before Muhammad won the title.
"Believe none of these rumors, and at the same time, believe all of these rumors," Usman said of the potential Rakhmonov fight. "Anything can happen. That's all I'm gonna say. Imma just leave it at that."
Will the UFC book Kamaru Usman and Shavkat Rakhmonov against each other or is a title shot in the works for one of the two welterweights?
Shavkat Rakhmonov Accuses Belal Muhammad of UFC 307 Title Fight Snub
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC Fight Night Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady Full Card Odds & Best Bets
• Ex-UFC Champ Confesses to Cheating in UFC & PRIDE
• Belal Muhammad Hilariously Reacts to Anchor Thinking He Was a Street Fighting Champ
• Exclusive: Jonathan Haggerty Talks MMA Debut, Expects "Fireworks" at ONE 168
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.