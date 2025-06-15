Kamaru Usman snaps losing skid at UFC Atlanta with dominant performance
Looking to end the first losing streak of his career, former UFC titleholder Kamaru Usman returned at UFC Atlanta to face Joaquin Buckley.
Following a welterweight title reign where he defended the UFC's 170 lbs. title five times, Usman famously lost his belt via last-minute head kick against Leon Edwards at UFC 278.
"Nigerian Nightmare" came up short in a trilogy fight with Edwards before he also fell to Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight bout at UFC 294, which put Usman on a three-fight skid before he was matched with Buckley in the main event of UFC Atlanta.
Usman Turns Back The Clock For Dominant Win
A former middleweight, Buckley dropped down to welterweight in 2023 and scored six-straight victories to earn a huge main event opportunity against Usman.
After exchanging strikes during the opening 30 seconds, Usman quickly shot for a takedown and was able to keep Buckley on his back for almost the entirety of the first round.
The two men spent more time striking in the secound round until Usman brought things to the mat and controlled the action once again. "Nigerian Nightmare" gave his opponent more time to try and get his striking going in the third frame, but another takedown left Buckley clearly down three rounds after 15 minutes of action.
"New Mansa" nearly managed to stuff a takedown after several minutes of striking before ending up on his back again in the fourth round, and even though Buckley finally managed to fend off a pair of shots from Usman in the final frame it wasn't enough to avoid losing a clear unanimous decision.
