Kayla Harrison urged to retire by UFC GOAT who quit on top
Kayla Harrison has some of the greatest accolades in sports.
With her victory at UFC 316, Harrison joins an exclusive club of fighters to have won a gold medal at the Olympic Games and to hold a UFC title. She's also in a league of her own since winning the PFL tournament finals twice before joining the UFC.
After mauling Julianna Pena at UFC 316, Harrison shot for the stars, hollering Amanda Nunes into the Octagon for a potential super fight down the line, a decision one UFC GOAT doesn't think she should consider...
Justin Gaethje trolled over retirement talk after pushing for UFC title shot
Demetrious Johnson wants Kayla Harrison to retire after UFC 316 win
Taking to YouTube, former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson believes Harrison should hang up the gloves. 'Mighty Mouse' is on the GOAT-list for many fight fans, having been one of the most dominant champions in UFC history.
He left the promotion as part of a trade with ONE Championship, where he went on to become a two-time bantamweight champion before leaving the sport on a high note.
"If I was Kayla Harrison, I would retire from the sport," Johnson remarked. "Don't fight Amanda Nunes... I think that's a very, very bad idea. . . . There's no f****** comparison [between Nunes and Harrison's resumes]."
Kayla Harrison responds to Demetrious Johnson
Telling an Olympic champion-turned-UFC titleholder to avoid a challenge might be redundant. Harrison replied to Johnson in a message on X, saying, "Big fan of mighty. Bigger believer in myself."
If Harrison-Nunes happens, it'll likely be late this year from October to December.
