UFC Atlanta Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley free live stream results & highlights
The UFC returns to Atlanta, GA tonight (June 14) for a UFC Fight Night card at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.
The main event will see former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman try to snap the first losing streak of his MMA career when he takes on #7-ranked Joaquin Buckley, who is 6-0 with four finishes since dropping down from the middleweight division in 2023.
The night’s co-main event features #11-ranked women’s flyweight contender Miranda Maverick, who carries a four-fight win streak into the biggest matchup of her career opposite two-time UFC Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas.
UFC Atlanta Main Card & Prelims
The rest of the main card also includes another former UFC titleholder in Cody Garbrandt, who returns to the Octagon for the first time in over a year to meet longtime bantamweight veteran Raoni Barcelos before Edmen Shahbazyan and Andre Petroski square off in a middleweight clash.
Cody Brundage and Mansur Abdul-Malik are slated to meet in another middleweight bout after Alonzo Menifield and Oumar Sy kick off the main card action.
A light heavyweight matchup featuring Paul Craig and Rodolfo Bellato will close out the seven-fight prelim portion of the event that also includes a matchup between welterweight veterans Michael Chiesa and Court McGee, as well as Kris Moutinho’s return to the UFC to face Malcolm Wellmaker.
The action is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley
• Co-Main Event: Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick
• Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski
• Cody Garbrandt vs. Ranoi Barcelos
• Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage
• Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)
• Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato
• Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee
• Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Kris Moutinho
• Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa
• Ricky Simon vs. Cameron Smotherman
• Phil Rowe vs. Ange Loosa
• Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
