Justin Gaethje trolled over retirement talk after pushing for UFC title shot
A top-ranked UFC lightweight contender has hit out at Justin Gaethje after 'The Highlight' was confirmed to be considering retirement.
Somewhat controversially, it was revealed that Gaethje was considering retirement if he didn't get a title shot in his next fight. He currently rides a one-fight winning streak, and believes saving back-to-back UFC events is merit enough to secure a third title shot.
While many fans and pundits agree Gaethje is in no position to challenge the belt, other top lightweights are jumping into the fray with remarks of their own.
Arman Tsarukyan wishes Justin Gaethje a happy retirement
Taking to X after the news, No. 1 lightweight Arman Tsarukyan teased that Gaethje's demands would never be met.
"Congratulations on [your] amazing career," He wrote. "Enjoy your retirement."
Although it wouldn't be surprising if Gaethje usurped Tsarukyan for the next title shot, since he has more goodwill with the UFC. Tsarukyan dropped out of UFC 311 on a day's notice in January, forcing a last-minute shuffling of the main card.
Gaethje resides as the No. 3 lightweight challenger, and is the only fighter other than Tsarukyan in the top-five who doesn't have a fight lined up. He'd also be a dynamite matchup for Ilia Topuria if 'El Matador' secures the title at UFC 317.
Still, the UFC might have some plans with Tsarukyan, considering he was elevated to the No. 15 pound-for-pound spot after the latest update. 'Ahalkalakets' hasn't fought since April 2024, but has stayed active in professional grappling, submitting Patricky Pitbull in May.
