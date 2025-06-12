Daniel Cormier has strong message for Jon Jones over heavyweight future
For some UFC pundits, Jon Jones has held onto the heavyweight belt for so long that retirement isn't a viable option.
'Bones' remains the heavyweight champion after over 800 days, last defending it in December 2024. He has no fight news and has floated the idea of fighting interim titleholder Tom Aspinall, indicating many times that he'd prefer not to face the Brit.
MMA fans are braced for Jones to retire without fighting Aspinall, possibly in August, when Jones secures the longest heavyweight reign record. However, one old rival would consider it 'quitting' if Jones didn't give fans what they wanted...
Kayla Harrison urged to retire by UFC GOAT who quit on top
Daniel Cormier thinks Jones would be 'quitting' if he retires without fighting Aspinall
Former Jones rival Daniel Cormier believes the heavyweight champion would be 'quitting' if he walks away without fighting Aspinall.
"Jon Jones would get to retire from fighting, but if he doesn't fight this guy, then that's just him quitting," Cormier explained. "There's one real fight for him and he's not so old and washed up that he can't take it."
Cormier also said if he were champion, he'd have fought Aspinall by now. The longer Jones holds onto the belt, the harder it'll be to say he retired with his legacy intact.
Nearly 200,000 fans have signed a petition to strip the champion. In the meantime, Jones is now calling out Francis Ngannou, which only serves to stir the pot. Although Aspinall has explained he has a fight lined up, he can't talk about it.
Perhaps Jones is playing hardball with the fight. Or, he's ready to step down, and Aspinall will fight another contender for the undisputed throne.
