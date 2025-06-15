Is this Sean O'Malley's next opponent? UFC stars react to vicious KO
Undefeated bantamweight Malcolm Wellmaker added another stunning knockout to his highlight reel at UFC Atlanta.
After winning a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series in 2024, Wellmaker made his promotional debut in April and starched Cameron Saaiman in under two minutes to bring his professional record to a perfect 9-0.
The Georgia-native was a late addition to UFC Atlanta, where Wellmaker welcomed Kris Moutinho back to the UFC for the first time since 2021.
READ MORE: UFC Atlanta Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley free live stream results & highlights
Wellmaker Sleeps Moutinho With Brutal KO
Moutinho went 0-2 during his initial run with the UFC but rebounded with five-straight first-round finishes on the New England regional scene, however that sucess wasn't enought to keep the 32-year-old from entering the night as a massive betting underdog in Atlanta.
Wellmaker's power was on display early before Moutinho appeared to whether the storm and settle into the fight, but just over halfway through the first round "The Machine" connected with a murderous right hook that sent his opponent face-first into the mat.
The win was Wellmaker's sixth KO/TKO of his professional career, and impressively it was also the third-straight time that the 31-year-old has finished an opponent with a right hook dating back to his DWCS fight with Adam Bramhald.
UFC Stars React To Wellmaker's Win
Wellmaker's highlight-reel KO understandably made waves online, and UFC stars like former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo and welterweight title challenger Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson praised his performance.
READ MORE: Huge prospect fight reportedly added to UFC 317
Lightweight finisher Terrance McKinney took things a step further, suggesting that Wellmaker should fight former UFC bantamweight champion (and former Moutinho opponent) Sean O'Malley next.
A matchup with the UFC's #1-ranked bantamweight contender might be pushing things a bit too far at this stage, but with a 10-0 record and tremendous KO power Wellmaker may be due for a crack at the division's Top 15 at some point in the near future.
More MMA Knockout News
• Kickboxing’s WrestleMania is here: How to watch GLORY 100
• Daniel Cormier has strong message for Jon Jones over heavyweight future
• Kayla Harrison urged to retire by UFC GOAT who quit on top
• Justin Gaethje trolled over retirement talk after pushing for UFC title shot
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.
Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.