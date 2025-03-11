Kamaru Usman 'wanted to tear up' over Robbie Lawler entering UFC Hall of Fame
Former Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman is grateful to those who came before him, and that includes incoming UFC Hall of Famer "Ruthless" Robbie Lawler.
A teammate of his at Kill Cliff FC, Lawler was actually one of Usman's dreams fights when he was the champion in 2019. Usman touted Lawler as his 'toughest test' back then, but alas, we never got to see the former champs share the Octagon.
Years later, Lawler's now retired and recieved an astounding reception from fighters and fans alike at UFC 313 with his UFC Hall of Fame induction announcement.
Ex-champion Robbie Lawler gets Hall of Fame announcement during UFC 313 broadcast
'I Wanted To Tear Up For Him,' Usman On Lawler's Hall-Of-Fame Honors
Usman was the first to congratulate an emotional Lawler on the massive accomplishment.
"Motivation of what you shoot for," Usman said of Lawler entering the UFC Hall of Fame on Pound 4 Pound. "Watching Robbie get inducted into the Hall of Fame, you can't help it. I wanted to tear up for him. He was fighting [tears]. Robbie's a tough f****** dude. Robbie's one of those dudes that don't show no emotions, never."
"He was tearing up when they start to show your body of work. When you're done and they start to really let you know, this is how much you've put into this sport. This is how much you of your life you've put into, you dedicated to this, and they're showing you your body of work. And they're saying thank you for what you've done."
Usman Gives 'Ruthless' His Flowers
Former champ Usman is a future UFC Hall of Famer himself, going down as one of the greatest welterweights of all time next to Georges St-Pierre.
"I'm grateful for guys like Rashad Evans, guys like Robbie, GSP, indirectly because these are the guys that came before me, even though, at one point I would've loved to fight these guys, but it was not because I thought bad about them or I wanted to talk trash to 'em. It was just because I respected them so much that it would've been an honor and a privilege to be able to step in there with these guys."
"I respect those that have paved the way for us and have come before us, unlike some of these new-school guys now that it's all about talking and them trying to be that guy."
While Robbie Lawler lost more than he won towards the end of his career, Kamaru Usman says the fan-favorite "came to thump every time" with five 'Fight of the Night bonuses', 22 KO's and a few 'Fight of the Year' contenders to his credit.
"Big shout out to Robbie. Congratulations once again on being inducted to the Hall of Fame. You freaking deserve it," Usman said.
Lawler defended the welterweight title twice before losing it to Tyron Woodley in 2016. Usman would be the one to avenge his teammate in 2019, dethroning Woodley by unanimous decision at UFC 235.
