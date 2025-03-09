Ex-champion Robbie Lawler gets Hall of Fame announcement during UFC 313 broadcast
One of the most beloved and violent fighters in the history of the UFC will rightfully be inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame this summer.
Surprise Announcement At UFC 313
Featuring a headlining light heavyweight title bout between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 313 took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday night as the promotion's first Las Vegas PPV card of 2025.
The card also boasted a lightweight rematch between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event, and night's main card got off to a stunning start when Mauricio Ruffy brutally knocked out longtime UFC veteran King Green with an incredible wheel kick.
Following Joe Rogan's post-fight interview with Ruffy, the UFC rolled out a video package announcing that former Welterweight Champion Robbie Lawler will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame's "Modern Wing" later this year.
Lawler Gets Hall Of Fame Nod
Following an initial UFC run that saw Lawler start out with three-straight wins before a four-fight skid, "Ruthless" continued plying his trade outside of the Octagon and eventually rejoined the UFC when the promotion purchased Strikeforce.
Another 3-0 start to his second UFC run saw Lawler earn a crack at the vacant welterweight belt at UFC 171, where he came out on the wrong end of the scorecards against Johnny Hendricks.
Back-to-back wins were enough to earn a rematch with Hendricks later that year, and after taking the title via split decision Lawler went on to defend it in two all-time great fights with Rory MacDonald and Carlos Condit.
A knockout-loss to Tyron Woodley spelled the end of Lawler's title reign, and although the fan favorite experienced mixed results for the remainder of his Octagon career he did score a sensational 39-second knockout against Niko Price in his official retirement fight at UFC 290.
Lawler's induction into the UFC Hall of Fame will come as little surprise to most, as the 42-year-old was beloved by fans throughout his career and put together arguably the most violent title reign in UFC history during his time with the welterweight belt.
