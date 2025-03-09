UFC fans & fighters struggle to watch UFC 313 due to ESPN+ server issues
UFC 313 may as well be remembered as an event to forget.
Not only was there a changing of guard in the UFC's light heavyweight division with Magomed Ankalaev becoming the new champion over Alex Pereira, but a massive issue outside of the Octagon may have also stained the event.
UFC 313 Was Not Watchable For Some Who Ordered It
With the pay-per-view broadcast starting just after 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT Saturday night, some who paid for the fight through ESPN+ (subscription required) were left with error messages, a black screen, choppy picture and audio, or a mix of all the above.
Magomed Ankalaev ties Mighty Mouse's UFC Record - how far is he from Jon Jones?
Former UFC Champions Frankie Edgar and Chris Weidman expressed their discontent with the viewing experience, sharing their respective displeasures on 'X' (formerly Twitter) shortly after the broadcast started.
"Tried to buy ufc 313 on espn plus on my phone about 100 times. It keeps giving an error. Anybody having same issue and figured it out?" Weidman asked.
Hundreds of fans responded voicing the same issue. While Edgar didn't obsessively attempt to buy it, he did reveal he was wrongfully charged regarding the event's price point.
"Hey ESPN plus, you charged my card twice for UFC 313," Edgar wrote. "I can’t get it playing, get your s*** in order. Let’s goooo!"
Magomed Ankalaev dethrones Alex Pereira in razor-close UFC 313 title fight
It appeared ESPN didn't fix itself, as UFC CEO Dana White went live on Instagram during the Pereira-Ankalaev fight and could be heard asking what the issue was with the stream. Over 20,000 concurrent viewers were watching the stream, which was at least 15 secs ahead of the UFC Fight Pass international broadcast.
With the UFC's television distributor in limbo, one can only wonder whether the promotion opts to leave the platform if issues continue.
White did not reveal whether fans who were blacked out would be refunded, but indicated he was notified during the event when speaking to media during his post-fight scrum.
Dana White Gives Thoughts On ESPN+ Technical Glitch
"They were having problems buying [the fight] on ESPN+," White said. "I don't know what happened with their platform tonight, but there were a lot of p***ed off people."
The Athletic reported Sunday that UFC 313 is currently being offered for free for those with ESPN+, but that doesn't solve the frustrating live event experience.
More UFC & MMA News
• ‘You won’t believe it,’ Top 3 UFC fights for Ilia Topuria outside of Islam Makhachev
• Is Alex Pereira going to steal Jon Jones fight ahead of Tom Aspinall?
• Former UFC title challenger pulls shotgun in viral skit, fakes out fans
• UFC star Ilia Topuria films new promos for ‘Daredevil: Born Again'
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.