Kamaru Usman's biggest key to victory at UFC Atlanta
Kamaru Usman risks it all this weekend when he fights Joaquin Buckley in the UFC Atlanta main event.
Usman has had one of the longest layoffs of all ranked men's fighters, last competing in October 2023 - a losing effort against Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight.
Alarmingly, Usman has still only lost to one man at welterweight, Leon Edwards, so there's plenty of appeal to his fight with Buckley. Still, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is a considerable underdog entering the fight, so here's his biggest key to victory.
Daniel Cormier has strong message for Jon Jones over heavyweight future
Kamaru Usman's best route to victory is the simplest weapon in his toolbox
Usman is an exceptional pressure wrestler and maintains great takedown defense, as exemplified by his fight with Chimaev. That said, he's rigid, top-heavy, and flat-footed. We should expect Buckley to dance circles around him when they clash on Saturday.
Buckley is the bull in this fight; he'll be looking for shifting combinations to brutalize Usman with a heavy striking approach, primarily boxing. What can Usman do? Bring out the cattle prod.
Usman's jab is money at UFC Atlanta
Usman owns a piston-like jab that is essential to sticking Buckley and preventing him from settling into striking range. While Usman might not keep up with Buckley on the feet, he can take ownership of his range by putting a stiff lead hand in the way of Buckley's advances.
'The Nigerian Nightmare' made great use of his jab against Gilbert Burns, who tried to crash into range only to run into the pole of Usman's lead arm.
This punch will be key to earning respect from Buckley and will serve to set up other combination punches Usman might throw, such as his lurching right cross.
A good jab is timeless, painful, and jarring --- It's also Usman's best route to victory at UFC Atlanta.
More MMA Knockout News
- 3 knockout threats fighting at UFC Atlanta this weekend
- Kayla Harrison urged to retire by UFC GOAT who quit on top
- Justin Gaethje trolled over retirement talk after pushing for UFC title shot
- UFC legend who rivaled Jon Jones slams him over Aspinall controversy
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.