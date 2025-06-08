Kayla Harrison shares immediate reaction to winning UFC title
Kayla Harrison has begun to recognize the stakes of her championship-clinching win over Julianna Peña Saturday night.
It’s Amanda Nunes next...
Amanda Nunes Has Teased a Comeback
The consensus women’s MMA GOAT faced off with the newly minted UFC Bantamweight Champion in the Octagon Saturday night at UFC 316, planting the seed for one of the sport’s biggest fights.
Harrison, a two-time Olympian, is locked in.
“I'm going to be the best me, and we're going to go in there and make absolute magic in the UFC women's division,” Harrison told reporters. “We're going to break some records and make some history."
Harrison Makes Huge Guarantees
“We're both going to make a lot of money doing it, and we're going to bring women's MMA to a whole new level."
Harrison has no preference when Nunes wants to fight her, but timing appears to be pertinent.
UFC CEO Dana White revealed Nunes has yet to enter the promotion’s drug-testing pool, which would cause the fight to be delayed by at least six months once she’s entered. Nevertheless, it seems inevitable.
READ MORE: Amanda Nunes storms cage at UFC 316 to confirm comeback fight
Harrison, though, found it difficult to describe the magnitude of the win. However, she did so with gratitude and class, as she revealed her weight cut was extremely draining. Thursday night was a possible breaking point, as she nearly thought about ending her quest for gold.
“I go from kimura to north-south and crucifix, and we go over and over it again – so I heard the clapper and I gave it a little yank to see what happens. Next thing I know, he's pulling me off. I didn't even feel her tap, so I was like, 'Oh, wow. I'm UFC champion.'"
Harrison's potential star power inside the UFC is just starting to brew. Now, it's up to the UFC to book the mega fight.
More MMA Knockout News
• UFC Atlanta hit with unexpected fight change less than two weeks before event
• Alex Pereira sends chilling response to Magomed Ankalaev over UFC retirement claim
• Dustin Poirier teases epic custom mouthpiece for UFC 318 retirement fight
• UFC raises eyebrows with 'horrible' Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili poster
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.
Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.