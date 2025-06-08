MMA Knockout

Kayla Harrison shares immediate reaction to winning UFC title

Harrison became the new UFC women's bantamweight champion

Zain Bando

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kayla Harrison has begun to recognize the stakes of her championship-clinching win over Julianna Peña Saturday night.

It’s Amanda Nunes next...

Amanda Nunes Has Teased a Comeback

Nunes retired in 2023
Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Amanda Nunes celebrates her victory by decision against Irene Aldana following UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images / Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

The consensus women’s MMA GOAT faced off with the newly minted UFC Bantamweight Champion in the Octagon Saturday night at UFC 316, planting the seed for one of the sport’s biggest fights.

Harrison, a two-time Olympian, is locked in.

“I'm going to be the best me, and we're going to go in there and make absolute magic in the UFC women's division,” Harrison told reporters. “We're going to break some records and make some history."

Harrison Makes Huge Guarantees

Harrison vs. Nunes seems likely
Jun 7, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; Kayla Harrison (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Julianna Pena (not pictured) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“We're both going to make a lot of money doing it, and we're going to bring women's MMA to a whole new level."

Harrison has no preference when Nunes wants to fight her, but timing appears to be pertinent.

UFC CEO Dana White revealed Nunes has yet to enter the promotion’s drug-testing pool, which would cause the fight to be delayed by at least six months once she’s entered. Nevertheless, it seems inevitable.

READ MORE: Amanda Nunes storms cage at UFC 316 to confirm comeback fight

Harrison, though, found it difficult to describe the magnitude of the win. However, she did so with gratitude and class, as she revealed her weight cut was extremely draining. Thursday night was a possible breaking point, as she nearly thought about ending her quest for gold.

“I go from kimura to north-south and crucifix, and we go over and over it again – so I heard the clapper and I gave it a little yank to see what happens. Next thing I know, he's pulling me off. I didn't even feel her tap, so I was like, 'Oh, wow. I'm UFC champion.'"

Harrison's potential star power inside the UFC is just starting to brew. Now, it's up to the UFC to book the mega fight.

More MMA Knockout News

• UFC Atlanta hit with unexpected fight change less than two weeks before event

• Alex Pereira sends chilling response to Magomed Ankalaev over UFC retirement claim

• Dustin Poirier teases epic custom mouthpiece for UFC 318 retirement fight

• UFC raises eyebrows with 'horrible' Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili poster

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News