Sean O'Malley heaps praise on Merab Dvalishvili after UFC 316 loss
Sean O'Malley isn't afraid to give Merab Dvalishvili his flowers after losing their rematch at UFC 316.
'Suga' openly admitted to drastic lifestyle changes in anticipation of his rematch with 'The Machine,' and even though Dvalishvili delayed the fight to get the best version of O'Malley, it wasn't enough. Dvalishvili mauled his adversary for a third round submission.
Reflecting on his loss to Dvalishvili, O'Malley gave high praise to his opponent.
Pivotal fight featuring ex-champion reportedly targeted for UFC 319
Sean O'Malley calls Merab Dvalishvili the greatest bantamweight of all time
O'Malley reflected on the loss in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on June 10. After suffering the first back-to-back losses in his career, he's not afraid to remark on how impressive Dvalishvili looked.
"It's so weird. He just felt so f****** compact and strong in there," O'Malley explained. "[He's the] greatest of all time, greatest bantamweight of all time.
". . . I was more nervous this fight than I've ever been. You feel vulnerable. You're in the cage like, 'This motherf***** grabs ahold of me, there's a chance I can't get away from [him].'"
Dvalishvili is certainly making a case for being the greatest bantamweight, especially considering his level of competition and how he's dominating them in the Octagon.
His current streak of thirteen wins contains five victories over former champions, all of whom he mauled.
The only competitive fight on Dvalishvili's championship record was against Umar Nurmagomedov, and hopefully, fans receive an even better spectacle in the rumored fight with Cory Sandhagen coming up.
More MMA Knockout News
- Dana White's health guru gives critical update on UFC CEO's longevity
- Kamaru Usman calls for 'blockbuster' fight with UFC's top P4P fighter
- UFC Atlanta Guide: Do-or-die for ex-champ Kamaru Usman
- Merab Dvalishvili & Kayla Harrison jump up pound-for-pound rankings after UFC 316
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.