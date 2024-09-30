MMA Knockout

Khalil Rountree Omits Alex Pereira on KO Artist Mount Rushmore

Anthony "Rumble" Johnson and Rashad Evans made it onto Khalil Rountree's Mount Rushmore of heaviest hitters at 205lbs.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We've seen many heavy hitters come and go in the UFC's light heavyweight division.

From "Rampage" Jackson to the late Anthony "Rumble" Johnson, 205lbs has had its fill of gnarly knockouts since its inception in 1997, with UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira carrying the torch today with devastating power.

UFC 303: Pereira vs. Prochazka. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Striker Meets Striker At UFC 307

Coming off back-to-back knockouts over Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka, Pereira defends his title for a third time this year against another heavy hitter in #8 contender Khalil Rountree Jr. when the light heavyweights take center stage in the main event of UFC 307 on Saturday.

Rountree Jr. has only gone the distance once in his last five wins, his latest KO of Anthony Smith earning him a rather unexpected but welcome title shot with "Poatan" in Salt Lake City. Wanting to put on a show for the fans at the highest of levels, the 34-year-old Rountree looks to stand and trade with the former Glory Kickboxing Champion in an attempt to beat him at his own game.

Time will tell if this will work out for the Muay Thai striker, as many others have tried and ultimately failed on the feet against the heavy-handed Pereira.

While Alex Pereira is one of most feared KO artists we have in the sport today, he isn't the only knockout artist to make waves at light heavyweight...

Rountree's Mount Rushmore Of Light Heavyweight Hitters

Paying tribute to the stars who made it to the UFC long before he and Pereira ever did, Khalil Rountree Jr. revealed his Mount Rushmore of heavy hitters at light heavyweight in a recent interview withCBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri.

1. Anthony "Rumble" Johnson

UFC's Anthony "Rumble" Johnson. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Pro record: 23-6 (17 KO)

2. Chuck "The Iceman" Liddell

Former UFC Champion Chuck Liddell. / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Pro record: 21-9 (13 KO)

3. "Suga" Rashad Evans

UFC's Rashad Evans. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Pro record: 20-8-1 (7 KO) "I feel like he had some smoke." - Khail Rountree Jr. on Rashad Evans


4. "The Axe Murderer" Wanderlei Silva

UFC Hall-of-Famer Wanderlei Silva. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Pro record: 35-14-1, 1 NC (25 KO)

"If we're talking about hard hitters... 'Rumble' Johnson, Chuck Liddell, Rashad Evans, Wanderlei Silva," Rountree said, when asked for his Mount Rushmore of LHW hitters.

Rountree didn't include his next opponent Alex Pereira in his list, but to be fair, "Poatan" has spent the majority of his short MMA career at middleweight, only going up to light heavyweight for his last four fights, three of which he's won by knockout.

Do you agree with Khalil Rountree's Mount Rushmore?

Published
