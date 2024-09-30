Khalil Rountree Omits Alex Pereira on KO Artist Mount Rushmore
We've seen many heavy hitters come and go in the UFC's light heavyweight division.
From "Rampage" Jackson to the late Anthony "Rumble" Johnson, 205lbs has had its fill of gnarly knockouts since its inception in 1997, with UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira carrying the torch today with devastating power.
Watch UFC Champ Alex Pereira Spar Professional Heavyweight Boxer
Striker Meets Striker At UFC 307
Coming off back-to-back knockouts over Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka, Pereira defends his title for a third time this year against another heavy hitter in #8 contender Khalil Rountree Jr. when the light heavyweights take center stage in the main event of UFC 307 on Saturday.
Rountree Jr. has only gone the distance once in his last five wins, his latest KO of Anthony Smith earning him a rather unexpected but welcome title shot with "Poatan" in Salt Lake City. Wanting to put on a show for the fans at the highest of levels, the 34-year-old Rountree looks to stand and trade with the former Glory Kickboxing Champion in an attempt to beat him at his own game.
Time will tell if this will work out for the Muay Thai striker, as many others have tried and ultimately failed on the feet against the heavy-handed Pereira.
While Alex Pereira is one of most feared KO artists we have in the sport today, he isn't the only knockout artist to make waves at light heavyweight...
Rountree's Mount Rushmore Of Light Heavyweight Hitters
Paying tribute to the stars who made it to the UFC long before he and Pereira ever did, Khalil Rountree Jr. revealed his Mount Rushmore of heavy hitters at light heavyweight in a recent interview withCBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri.
1. Anthony "Rumble" Johnson
Pro record: 23-6 (17 KO)
2. Chuck "The Iceman" Liddell
Pro record: 21-9 (13 KO)
3. "Suga" Rashad Evans
Pro record: 20-8-1 (7 KO) "I feel like he had some smoke." - Khail Rountree Jr. on Rashad Evans
4. "The Axe Murderer" Wanderlei Silva
Pro record: 35-14-1, 1 NC (25 KO)
"If we're talking about hard hitters... 'Rumble' Johnson, Chuck Liddell, Rashad Evans, Wanderlei Silva," Rountree said, when asked for his Mount Rushmore of LHW hitters.
Rountree didn't include his next opponent Alex Pereira in his list, but to be fair, "Poatan" has spent the majority of his short MMA career at middleweight, only going up to light heavyweight for his last four fights, three of which he's won by knockout.
Ex-UFC Champion's Shocking Pick for Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree
Do you agree with Khalil Rountree's Mount Rushmore?
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Alex Pereira Fights 2 Opponents at UFC 307
- Khabib Announces Next Fight PPV for Islam Makhachev
- Update On Potential UFC Spain Card Featuring Champ Ilia Topuria
- UFC 307 Headliner Alex Pereira Calls Out 'Boring' Top Contender
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.