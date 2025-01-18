Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena Confirmed for UFC London, Full Card Revealed
Somewhat lost in the mix of a hectic weigh-in day leading up to UFC 311, the UFC officially dropped the full card for its next trip to the O2 Arena in London, England on March 22.
Leon Edwards Returns At UFC London
The world’s leading MMA promotion has a busy couple of months ahead with only one weekend off between now and April, and that stretch includes trips to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Sydney, Australia in February before the UFC heads to London and Mexico City in March.
Following recent reports that the UFC’s return to London would be headlined by a huge welterweight bout between former titleholder Leon Edwards and #4-ranked contender Jack Della Maddalena, the promotion officially confirmed the main event and unveiled the full card for UFC London the day before UFC 311 takes place in Los Angeles, CA.
In addition to the high-stakes main event between Edwards and Della Maddalena, former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz will try to halt Carlos Ulberg's impressive seven-fight win streak in the UFC London co-main event.
Former Cage Warriors Champion and fan favorite Molly McCann will also return to face Istela Nunes, and perhaps the most highly-anticipated bout for hardcore fight fans will be the England vs. France matchup between Nathaniel Wood and Morgan Charriere.
Plenty of European talent will be on display for the fans in London when the UFC returns to the O2 Arena on March 22, and all of the action will lead up to Edwards’ first Octagon outing since losing his welterweight belt to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 in July.
UFC London Full Fight Card
• Main Event: Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena
• Co-Main Event: Jan Błachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg
• Molly McCann vs. Istela Nunes
• Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charriere
• Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla
• Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy
• Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin
• Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Felipe Dos Santos
• Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Andrey Pulyaev
• Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar
• Nathan Fletcher vs. Caolan Loughran
