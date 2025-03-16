Nate Diaz names one aspect of first Conor McGregor fight that changed UFC history forever
Former UFC star Nate Diaz had an epic two-fight run against Conor McGregor, in which the pair split the two-fight series in March and August 2016.
McGregor, Diaz Have Still Yet To Settle The Score
Boxing legend disgusted after Conor McGregor spat on Khabib Nurmagomedov fan
However, it was the first fight against McGregor that Diaz fondly remembers, a second-round rear-naked choke to halt McGregor's then-undefeated UFC run just three months after winning the UFC Featherweight Championship against then-champion Jose Aldo.
Diaz Relives Iconic Slap
While many MMA fans remember the short-notice buildup to McGregor-Diaz 1, few are likely to recall Diaz's fight-altering slap to frustrate the Irishman.
This ultimately led to the eventual upset, giving Diaz, a winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 5, a new sense of celebrity fame. Of course, McGregor would get the better of the Stockton, CA native five months later by majority decision at UFC 202. Still, Diaz uncovered why his coveted slap on McGregor sticks out when reflecting about his career.
"When he was hitting me and running. and s*** and I smacked him," Diaz said in an interview with Full Violence. And then I was like, 'Aha, b****....you just got slapped. That was funny. A lot of times, it's not intentional."
Diaz said he'd be interested in returning to the UFC, but there aren't any intriguing matchups that would make the former UFC lightweight title challenger get back into the deep end.
Nate Diaz Ended His UFC Run With a Win
Either way, Diaz's UFC memories have appeared to stick with him for quite sometime, even if he never won a UFC title.
Nate Diaz reveals key reason he won't return to the UFC for legacy fights
Diaz tried his hand at boxing following his UFC stint, rematching Jorge Masvidal from their "BMF" fight at UFC 244 and taking on YouTuber-turned-boxing sensation Jake Paul.
For now, an MMA comeback remains in limbo.
More MMA Knockout News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.