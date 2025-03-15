Justin Gaethje shows off gnarly injury a week after fighting at UFC 313
It isn't a broken nose or busted lip that Justin Gaethje is sharing on social media a week after winning at UFC 313, but a rather unconventional injury that has fans wincing.
Gaethje defeated Rafael Fiziev in the night's co-main event. The fight was a short-notice rematch, but still played in Gaethje's favor. 'The Highlight' originally prepared for a striking matchup with New Zealand's Dan Hooker, who pulled out with an injured hand.
A week after the Vegas PPV, Gaethje shared an image of his injured toes, which he suffered using his unconventional striking technique.
'You don't want to be an ultimate fighter' ... Justin Gaethje reveals friction-burned toes a week after fighting at UFC 313
In an Instagram story on March 15, Gaethje showed off his two big toes after fighting at UFC 313. Both of them were heavily friction-burned, almost skinned by the canvas during the fight with Rafael Fiziev.
Gaethje revealed that dragging his toes during punching is the cause for the injury. The Trevor Wittman product uses shifting combinations and weight distribution to produce exceptional leverage on his punches; Friction-burned toes are a byproduct.
"You do not want to be an ultimate fighter," Gaethje wrote in his caption,
That must sting in the shower!
