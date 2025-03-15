MMA Knockout

Justin Gaethje shows off gnarly injury a week after fighting at UFC 313

Justin Gaethje's toes are a mess after fighting Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313.

Mathew Riddle

Photos by Haljestam-Imagn Images & Gaethje/X

It isn't a broken nose or busted lip that Justin Gaethje is sharing on social media a week after winning at UFC 313, but a rather unconventional injury that has fans wincing.

Gaethje defeated Rafael Fiziev in the night's co-main event. The fight was a short-notice rematch, but still played in Gaethje's favor. 'The Highlight' originally prepared for a striking matchup with New Zealand's Dan Hooker, who pulled out with an injured hand.

A week after the Vegas PPV, Gaethje shared an image of his injured toes, which he suffered using his unconventional striking technique.

Justin Gaethje punches Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313
Mar 8, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Justin Gaethje (red gloves) fights Rafael Fiziev (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

'You don't want to be an ultimate fighter' ... Justin Gaethje reveals friction-burned toes a week after fighting at UFC 313

In an Instagram story on March 15, Gaethje showed off his two big toes after fighting at UFC 313. Both of them were heavily friction-burned, almost skinned by the canvas during the fight with Rafael Fiziev.

Gaethje revealed that dragging his toes during punching is the cause for the injury. The Trevor Wittman product uses shifting combinations and weight distribution to produce exceptional leverage on his punches; Friction-burned toes are a byproduct.

"You do not want to be an ultimate fighter," Gaethje wrote in his caption,

That must sting in the shower!

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda

