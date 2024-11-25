Liam Harrison's 'Last Dance' Fight Officially Announced for 2025 Event
Fans of Muay Thai violence will be pleased to see that 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison is returning for "one last dance" at a Hitman Fight League event on March 3, 2025.
Harrison announced the fight on social media on November 25. His opponent is Isaac Araya, a 50+ Muay Thai fight veteran who has fought once under the ONE banner, losing to Seksan in August 2023.
Harrison, 39, is set to take on his 38-year-old adversary in the night's main event for the WBC Muay Thai Diamond championship. Hitman Fight League is a feeder promotion for ONE Championship under the 'Road to ONE' banner.
'The Hitman' last fought at ONE 168 in September, losing by TKO to Seksan. He hasn't won a fight since 2022, and very nearly fought in an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather Jr. if not for an injury forcing him to withdraw.
