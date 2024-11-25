Conor McGregor Loses First Brand Deal Days after Court Ruling
Conor McGregor's reputation has taken a hit following a civil court ruling on Friday, which saw the jury hold the UFC superstar liable for sexual assault in 2018.
It has been a dramatic few days, to say the least, for McGregor, being labelled a rapist on his way out of the Dublin courthouse and across social media, where it was announced that the UFC fighter lost out on one of his latest brand deals.
McGregor In The World Of 'Hitman'
Earlier this year, McGregor was cast as a target in a Hitman: World of Assassination DLC, playing the role of 'The Disruptor' - a multi-billionaire MMA star (sound familiar?) who Agent 47 has been tasked to take out.
Hitman Developer Cuts Ties With McGregor 'Effective Immediately'
On Monday, Hitman developer IO Interactive revealed they'd be taking McGregor out of the game altogether.
"In light of the recent court ruling regarding Conor McGregor, IO Interactive has made the decision to cease its collaboration with the athlete, effective immediately," the developer announced on X. "We take this matter very seriously and cannot ignore its implications. Consequently, we will begin removing all content featuring Mr. McGregor from our storefronts starting today."
Conor McGregor has a number of businesses and brands, most of which are under his control, though there's no telling how many collaborations or partnerships "The Notorious" could lose out on as a result of his civil court case ruling and the troublesome PR that comes with it.
The former two-division champion has not fought since breaking his leg vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. A road to recovery and acting debut later, McGregor still has yet to fight, withdrawing from a scheduled bout against Michael Chandler over the summer due to injury.
Conor McGregor Shares Statement after UFC Star Found Liable in Sexual Assault Case
