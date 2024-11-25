Legendary MMA Coach Predicts Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is one of, if not the biggest fight the UFC can make in 2025.
The consensus among fans is that Aspinall is unparalleled for speed, knockout power, and finishing instinct inside the UFC's heavyweight division. He would also be the fourth fighter in Jones' 24-fight UFC career to have an age advantage over 'Bones'.
As one of the most enticing theory-fights right now, many fans, pundits, and now legendary coaches have given their two-cents on who's going to win.
Firas Zahabi: This Is the Man Who Could Beat Jon Jones
Firas Zahabi, head coach of Tristar Gym and legendary coach of all-time great Georges St-Pierre, gave his prediction for a potential Jones-Aspinall showdown.
"Guys, I don't think Jon Jones is gonna fight Aspinall," Zahabi said on his YouTube channel on November 21. "There was a once upon a time I thought he would and he could win, but now I went over Aspinall's fights and I'm thinking, 'This is the man who could beat Jon Jones.'
"... [The UFC won't let Jones avoid Aspinall], he has to fight Aspinall or nothing," Zahabi remarked. "... I think [Aspinall] could be the man who beats Jon Jones and finishes Jon Jones. I don’t think anybody could last more than two rounds with Aspinall, nobody in the world."
Jones vs. Aspinall is still up in the air, but both fighters have confirmed that they are in 'negotiations' for a fight in 2025.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- UFC News: Jon Jones 'In Negotiations' for Next Fight in 2025
- Video! UFC's Dan Hooker Beats the Brakes off of Streamer iShowSpeed
- UFC Champ Merab Dvalishvili Calls For Rematch With Former Foe: 'Let's Go Again'
- UFC News: Dustin Poirier Clarifies 2025 Return, 'Fake News'
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.