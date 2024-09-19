Sean O’Malley Contests UFC 306 Title Loss to Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley's scorecard for UFC 306 might look different from yours.
We're days removed from the UFC's one-and-done show at the Sphere, which saw Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) end a year-long title reign for bantamweight champion O'Malley (18-2, 1 NC) in the main event. It was a striker vs. grappler matchup of the highest order with Dvalishvili's takedowns cancelling out O'Malley's counter-strikes for the most part across five rounds.
Dvalishvili's grappling success didn't go unnoticed against the opposing O'Malley, earning him a decision win in the eyes of the three judges (49-46, 48-47, 48-47).
While there's definitely an argument for Dvalishvili winning at least four rounds against O'Malley, an unpopular opinion provided by "Suga" suggests he won three out of five rounds, going off of damage, the main criteria the judges look for when scoring fights.
Sean O’Malley Apologizes after UFC 306 Title Loss to Merab Dvalishvili
O'Malley's Round-By-Round Analysis
The striking sniper he is known to be, O'Malley wasn't able to find as many power shots as Dvalishvili as he wanted but the 29 year-old did land clean on Dvalishvili here and there.
"Round 1. I won that round 100%!! Based on damage that’s my round," O'Malley wrote on X.
"Round 2 def lost. Took very little damage tho."
"Round 3 was closer than round 1 in my opinion. My round. Up 2-1 going into round 4."
"Round 4 Merabs round for sure. 2-2 going into the 5th.
"Round 5 I won. I am the champ," O'Malley added. "God is good. 1,3,5 round I won.
Defending belt against Umar [Nurmagomedov] in Vegas June/July."
"I Won, I'm The Champ," O'Malley Declares
Shortly after scoring the fight (which was met by backlash from the fans), O'Malley reflected on his title loss being perceived to be a lopsided beatdown from Dvalishvili as opposed to a closely-contested fight between the two, the one O'Malley saw from his point of view.
"The narrative around this f****** fight was I got my ass whooped," O'Malley said on X Spaces. "I won the 1st, 3rd, and 5th round, and I challenge all you f****** little dorks that think that I got my ass kicked to go and rewatch that fight. I know it's hard [to be] non-biased. Rewatch it whether you f****** hate me or love me. Rewatch that fight. Turn the commentary off, and tell me I did not win that fight."
"I won. I'm the champ," O'Malley then said. "Where's my belt? Get that belt out of my suitcase. I'm the champ, baby!"
Speaking about his return to the Octagon, Sean O'Malley says it'll be a while before there's a new season of "The Suga Show", sidelined with injuries that could take him out of competition for around a year.
O'Malley vs. Nurmagomedov? "Merab's Terrified..."
While the gold belt is no longer around his waist, O'Malley's still very interested in fighting the next likely title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov in his comeback, who Merab Dvalishvili has been on the fence about facing recently.
"Merab's f****** terrified of Umar, doesn't want to fight Umar. I don't why," O'Malley continued. "Umar's good, don't get me wrong. Merab is terrified, he's not the champ, I'm the champ. I would fight Umar next, I should fight Umar for the belt. I should defend my belt against Umar.
"I have to get surgery October 3rd. I'll be back probably June or July. Imma come back as quick as possible because I love this s***. God, it feels good to be the champ again..."
UFC Star Makes Pick for Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
