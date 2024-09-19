Ilia Topuria Sends Grave Warning to Max Holloway before UFC 308
Ilia Topuria has warned Max Holloway against engaging in one of his favorite in-fight habits when the pair meet at UFC 308.
"Nobody Can Exchange Blows With Me"
“El Matador” is a perfect 15-0 in his professional MMA career, and in February he scored his biggest win to date when he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 to claim the promotion’s featherweight title.
The 27-year-old is now set to face former featherweight king and current BMF titleholder Holloway in the main event of UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, and during a recent interview Topuria seemed largely amused by a promise from “Blessed” that the fight won’t last long.
“It’s going to be like everyone else,” Topuira told Marca (h/t Championship Rounds for the translation). “As soon as he starts to really fight me and start exchanging blows, that’s the end of the fight. Nobody can exchange blows with me, not only because of my power but because of the technique I apply to each movement. They don’t see me coming.”
Topuria Sends Warning To Holloway
Pointing to the center of the cage to call for an all-out brawl has become one of Holloway’s signature moves, and after largely out striking Justin Gaethje for five rounds at UFC 300 the 32-year-old was still willing to risk being stopped in the final seconds and floored Gaethje with a last-second knockout.
“Blessed” presumably won’t call for the same type of exchange right off the bat against Topuria, but the defending featherweight champion will be more than ready if and when Holloway does try to get the two men to throw down in the center of the cage.
“The changes of pace that I introduce are something that they are not used to, you know? They are not used to the game I propose. So as soon as [Max] starts to fight, as soon as he points his finger down, if he does it from the beginning – that’s it.”
Holloway has collected three-straight victories since coming up short in his third meeting with Volkanovski at UFC 276, and on October 26 fans will get to see if he can reclaim the featherweight belt or if Topuria will add another huge name to his unbeaten record.
