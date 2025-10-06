Magomed Ankalaev releases first statement after losing UFC title to Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev has released his first statement after losing his light heavyweight title to Alex Pereira in stunning fashion at UFC 320.
Unbeaten since being submitted in the very last second of his UFC debut against Paul Craig in 2018, Ankalaev unseated Pereira at UFC 313 via unanimous decision after “Poatan” had previously defended his light heavyweight title on three occasions.
The two men met in an immediate rematch last weekend as the main event of UFC 320, where Pereira avenged his loss and reclaimed his title by viciously stopping Ankalaev in just over a minute.
Magomed Ankalaev Reacts After Losing Title To Alex Pereira
Ankalaev took to Instagram the day after UFC 320 to reflect on his loss, and it certainly doesn't seem like the 33-year-old is disheartened at all by the quick loss after he entered the Pereira rematch as a more than two to one favorite.
“If Allah tested me with defeat, then He wants to toughen me. I bow to His will, but not to difficulties. To those who stayed - thank you. To those who turned out, thank you too. After all, Allah clears the way not only of weakness, but also of unnecessary people”
Following the loss to Craig in his UFC debut, Ankalaev won nine-straight fights to set up a fight for the vacant light heavyweight title against Jan Blachowciz at UFC 282. That bout ended in a draw that left the 205 lbs. belt vacant, and it took two more wins (and a 2023 No Contest in his first meeting with Johnny Walker) for Ankalaev to secure another title shot against Pereira last March.
What’s Next For Alex Pereira?
While the narrative of a trilogy fight is always intriguing for fight fans, it doesn’t seem like the UFC brass are especially keen in setting up a third meeting between Pereira and Ankalaev in the immediate aftermath of UFC 320.
Partially serving as insurance in case one of the card’s headlining fighters might be forced to pull out of the event, the main card of UFC 320 also saw former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka pull off an incredible comeback to stop former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. in the third round.
Procházka was watching intently from cage side as Pereira finished Ankalaev, but the 32-year-old has already suffered two stoppage-losses at the hands of the now two-time light heavyweight champion. #3-ranked Carlos Ulberg was also in attendance at T-Mobile Arena to watch UFC 320, and “Black Jag” appears to be the frontrunner to challenge Pereira next following his first-round knockout of Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth.
