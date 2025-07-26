Marcus Buchecha: legendary grappler loses sloppy UFC debut
New blood has not been injected into the heavyweight division following UFC Abu Dhabi.
The early prelim opener featured Marcus Buchecha, one of the greatest professional grapplers of all time, against heavyweight mainstay Martin Buday.
Buday, a hulking man even for the heavyweight class, is a tough task for any UFC fighter, let alone someone making their debut.
Martin Buday upsets Marcus Buchecha in UFC Abu Dhabi tussle
Round-by-round
Buchecha struggled to find his grappling early, being met with Buday's imposing frame. 6'4" Buday weighed in at the heavyweight limit of 266 pounds, likely cutting down from some other extreme amount of weight to make the limit. By comparison, Buchecha weighed 254 pounds.
The former ADCC, IBJJF champion managed to take the fight to the ground in the second round, where he chose damage over control by punching Buday from dominant positions. He lost his position in the closing seconds, but did enough to steal the round.
Seemingly 1-1 going into the third, Buday and Buchecha traded on the feet, before Buday found himself in top position. Buchecha reversed, but it wasn't enough as Buday's physicality allowed him to find top position and begin unloading until the final bell.
Buday wins: 29-28 Unanimous decision
Buday now rides a three-fight losing streak and will likely fight for his position in the heavyweight top ten in his next fight. While not the most exciting heavyweight, his name will still be a welcome addition to the top ranks, where cardio and technicality are still rare.
