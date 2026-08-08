Mauricio Ruffy Has One Goal Against UFC Star Arman Tsarukyan

UFC lightweight contender Mauricio Ruffy was granted a massive step up in competition following a devastating first-round TKO against Michael Chandler at UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C., in June: a three-month turnaround in an attempt to spoil Arman Tsarukyan's title shot bid in the co-main event of UFC 331 Saturday, Sept. 19, in Los Angeles, CA.

Ruffy took to social media, offering a brief, yet bold prediction for how the five-round non-title fight unfolds. In a nutshell, should Ruffy be correct, it will be surprising and violent.

Mauricio Ruffy says the only result he wants against Arman Tsarukyan is a knockout win 👀



"Winning this fight takes us straight to the title. I don't feel pressure at all. I'm going there for the knockout, I don't want to leave the octagon without that result."



(via @Ruffymma) pic.twitter.com/LMOPD9ArD7 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 6, 2026

Ruffy's prediction comes with a request: should he beat Tsarukyan in impressive fashion, he hopes it's going to leave UFC brass with one obvious option: a title fight, whether vacant, interim, or for undisputed gold, barring champion Justin Gaethje's immediate future in the UFC.

Mauricio Ruffy Sends Message To UFC Brass

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Mauricio Ruffy celebrates after winning against Michael Chandler (not pictured) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Winning this fight takes us straight to the title," Ruffy said. "I don't feel pressure at all. I'm going there for the knockout."

Ruffy made one other objective abundantly clear: he expects nothing less from himself. Period.

"I don't want to leave the Octagon without that result," Ruffy said of beating Tsarukyan come fight night.

Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier told his YouTube subscribers that it says something about Ruffy to take a fight against someone like Tsarukyan, who is knocking on the door of a title opportunity.

"Yesterday we got that he's fighting Mauricio Ruffy," Cormier said of Tsarukyan. "That's a dangerous fight with not as much upside because Ruffy, while he is good and while he did have that great win at the White House, he doesn't have the name value as Charles Oliveira."

While Cormier's opinion is arguably correct, it adds even more pressure on Tsarukyan, he added.

Tsarukyan vs. Ruffy Bigger Than UFC Fans Realize

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Arman Tsarukyan during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Now, it's unfortunate because we would have loved to see him and [Charles] Oliveira have a rematch," Cormier said. "The first fight was tremendous. Arman actually hit a fan on the way to the Octagon, but unfortunately, Charles' teammate [Allan Nascimento] passed away, and that's why, I believe, we're not getting the Charles fight. Arman-Ruffy is going to be good, though. It's going to be an amazing fight, and Los Angeles always has great fights."

Tsarukyan-Ruffy may not have been the fight the UFC wanted to book, but Cormier said it's a fight that will have hardcore MMA fans beaming with excitement, too.

"Arman Tsarukyan saying yes to this fight I believe strengthens his case over anything. The one thing that made it hard for Arman to get that title shot that so many people feel he deserves is because of the way the last fight that he was scheduled with Islam [Makhachev] went down. But now he's saying 'yes' to everybody and everything under any type of fighting situation. That makes you the guy that everybody wants to work with."

Let's see if the UFC's apparent adjustment pays off.