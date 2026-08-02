UFC Reportedly Books Charles Oliveira-Arman Tsarukyan 2 With Odd Twist

The UFC's fall schedule is continuing to take shape, as the promotion announced Saturday afternoon during the UFC Belgrade broadcast that it will be returning to Los Angeles, CA for the first time in over eight years for UFC 331 from Crypto.com Arena Saturday, Sept. 19.

The event marks the first September numbered UFC event in two years, as its show from Guadalajara was rebranded as a Fight Night from San Antonio, TX after arena complications forced the UFC's numbered event cadence to take a temporary backseat last year.

Now that it's no longer the case, it appears the promotion is keeping the lightweight division moving by booking a rematch between Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan, according to a highly respected MMA journalist, Leo Guimaraes. Guimaraes verified Manouk Akopyan's original report from July 27 about the booking, but now has further details regarding the stakes.

Oliveira-Tsarukyan 2 Implications

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In a translated caption, the UFC's plan for its UFC 331 event has hit apparent speed bumps and roadblocks prior to the eventual announcement of the location and date.

The UFC does plan to have UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van attempt to defend his title for the second time this year in a rematch against Alexandre Pantoja to go alongside Oliveira vs. Tsarukyan 2. Tsarukyan won their UFC 300 fight by decision in April 2024, making the fight 29 months in the making.

Despite Oliveira winning the UFC "BMF" title against former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway (who beat Conor McGregor in their rematch nearly a month ago), the title won't be defended, according to Guimaraes.

Charles Oliveira's "BMF" Title Status

Jun 28, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) prior to the fight against Ilia Topuria (red gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"What I can also confirm, after verification, is that the UFC's decision so far is that the matchup will have five rounds, but it won't be for any title, including the BMF," Guimaraes wrote. "Initially, the organization had set the fight for just three rounds, and both athletes had even begun preparing based on that expectation."

No reason was given about the UFC's next interesting twist despite the "BMF" title's absence.

"However, the UFC backtracked and opted to turn the bout into a 25-minute fight," Guimaraes added.

Other UFC 331 Fights

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The UFC's attempt to stack the deck for its September numbered event didn't work either, as the promotion intended to rebook Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes, too. But it appears the fight will have to wait, as Guimaraes reported that it was "postponed" again without any context regarding the fight's immediate future.

It remains unknown when the UFC will begin to roll out the card. But, should the above come to fruition, it could wind up being one of the most unique events in terms of star power in recent UFC history.

In about a month, we'll find out.