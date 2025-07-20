Max Holloway sends retirement message to Dustin Poirier after UFC 318 war
It's official, Dustin Poirier has retired, and the UFC loses one of its most reliable all-action lightweight stars.
Poirier ended his run with the promotion following a decision loss to longtime rival Max Holloway at UFC 318. 'Blessed' beat Poirier pillar to post, finally notching a win against the Louisiana native to finalize their score at 2-1 in Poirier's favor.
Ever the classy fighter, Holloway issued a heartfelt message for his fighting rival following the result...
Dustin Poirier explains final seconds with Max Holloway at UFC 318
'Paid in full!' ... Max Holloway issues warm send-off for Dustin Poirier
"It was an honor to share the Octagon not once, not twice, but three times with this man," Holloway wrote on X. "Thank you Dustin for being a warrior in the cage and even a greater person out of it.
"The sport is gonna miss you. Enjoy your retirement! Paid in full! Diamonds are forever."
Poirier responded, "Thank you Max! It was an honor."
Poirier ends his MMA career with a professional record of 30-10 1NC, with notable wins over Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway, Anthony Pettis, and Michael Chandler.
'The Diamond' claimed interim lightweight gold in 2019, but otherwise came up short in every other title opportunity.
- 2019; Defeats Holloway for interim lightweight title while Khabib Nurmagomedov serves a suspension for the Conor McGregor brawl
- 2021; Loses to Charles Oliveira for lightweight gold
- 2023; Loses to Justin Gaethje for BMF title
- 2024; Loses to Islam Makhachev for lightweight title
- 2025; Loses to Max Holloway for BMF title
More MMA Knockout News
- Max Holloway: 3 next fights after UFC 318 triumph
- Alex Volkanovski heaps praise on Max Holloway after UFC 318 upset
- Dana White says he 'can’t risk' Jon Jones headlining UFC White House card
- Dustin Poirier bids farewell to MMA after epic UFC 318 war with Max Holloway
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.