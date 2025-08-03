Max Holloway shares unfortunate update after UFC 318
For those eager to watch Max Holloway defend his "BMF" title or challenge for the UFC Featherweight or Lightweight Championship, it'll have to wait a bit.
Holloway took to his YouTube channel to give his subscribers and fans an update following his decision win against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 in New Orleans last month. Despite returning to his winning ways, Holloway said upon meeting with his doctor, he suffered an in-fight hand injury to delay his return until next year.
However, his sights are still set on rematching former UFC Featherweight Champion and current UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria upon reaching a full recovery.
Max Holloway Reveals Return Timeline
"I already met with my doctor, now I've got to go meet the specialist, but things are not looking up for me fighting one more time this year," Holloway said. "So all of that fight talk is still on, so we just get to see how the [lightweight division] is going to pan out."
Holloway says it's not an ideal scenario, especially considering his longevity in the sport and having not been a lineal UFC champion in nearly six years despite going 0-3 against Alexander Volkanovski before finally fighting Topuria last October in his most recent crack at gold.
Holloway called out Justin Gaethje, his UFC 300 opponent who he famously knocked out in the closing seconds of their fight last April in Las Vegas. Even though Gaethje has been vocal about being a worthy challenger for Topuria, Holloway said he is still levels above "The Highlight."
Max Holloway Rips Justin Gaethje Over Title Shot Plea Toward UFC
"A lot of people are saying Ilia and I don't make sense because my last fight before this one was Ilia, and he did what he did to me, right?" Holloway said. "But then how do you make a case for someone that I fought?"
Holloway took it a step further, calling out the MMA community for recency bias when determining title contenders.
"I know he didn't fight Ilia, but I fought him," Holloway said, referencing Gaethje. "I did what I did to him, and he's going to fight next for the title after just winning one [fight]? Because most of you guys don't know what you're talking about. Most of you guys don't know s*** about fighting."
Regardless of how he's viewed, Holloway, 33, has a resume few fighters can lay claim to. Either way, Holloway's next fight will be a marquee one.
