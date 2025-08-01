French fighter gets chance at UFC Paris redemption against viral KO artist
This year’s edition of UFC Paris has reportedly added a banger matchup featuring two of the most exciting lightweights on the roster.
The latter half of 2025 is packed with international events for the UFC, and after closing out August with a return to Shanghai, China the promotion heads back to the Accor Arena in Paris, France for a UFC Fight Night card on September 6.
France’s Nassourdine Imavov headlines the event against fellow top-ranked fighter Caio Borralho in a matchup that could decide the UFC’s next middleweight title challenger, and another one of the biggest names in French MMA is also set to return to the Accor Arena after fighting in last year’s UFC Paris main event.
Benoit Saint-Denis Meets Mauricio Ruffy At UFC Paris
First announced by Bulgarian Top Team before being confirmed by MMA Junkie, Benoit Saint-Denis will return to fight in his home country when he squares off with rising lightweight contender Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Paris.
Currently sitting at #13 in the UFC lightweight rankings, Saint-Denis lost a short-notice debut at welterweight to Elizeu Zaleski at UFC 267 before he established himself as a legit force at 155 lbs. with five-straight wins via finish.
That incredible run set “God of War” up for a matchup with recently-retired UFC legend Dustin Poirier at UFC 299. Saint-Denis was knocked out in the second round of that fight before being booked for last year’s UFC Paris headliner against Renato Moicano, who won their bout via doctor’s stoppage after the second round.
"One Shot" Enters UFC Paris After Incredible KO
Saint-Denis was scheduled to return against Joel Alvarez at UFC 315 before he ended up submitting short-notice UFC returnee Kyle Prepolec, and now the Frenchman will look to score back-to-back wins when he meets Ruffy in Paris.
A member of Brazil’s vaunted “Fighting Nerds” team that includes UFC Paris headliner Borralho, Ruffy earned a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023 before he debuted with a first-round knockout against Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 301.
Following a unanimous decision against James Llontop, “One Shot” put himself on the short list for 2025’s “Knockout of the Year” when he finished longtime UFC veteran King Green with a stunning spinning kick at UFC 313.
Saint-Denis previously expressed a desire to fight at the Accor Arena again following his loss to Moicano last year, and the high-profile matchup with Ruffy immediately becomes a standout bout for this year’s edition of UFC Paris.
UFC Paris Confirmed Fights
• Main Event: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho
• Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija
• Modestas Bukauskas vs. Paul Craig
• Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Mauricio Ruffy
• Bolaji Oki vs. Mason Jones
• Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Gustafsson
• Oumar Sy vs. Brendson Ribeiro
• Shauna Bannon vs. Sam Hughes
• Yuneisy Duben vs. Kennedy Freeman
• William Gomis vs. Robert Ruchela
• Fares Ziam vs. Kaue Fernandes
• Sam Patterson vs. Trey Waters
