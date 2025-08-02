UFC Fight Night Taira vs. Park free live stream results & highlights
The UFC is back home in Las Vegas, NV tonight (August 2) for another UFC Fight Night event at the UFC Apex facility.
The card’s original main event was a pivotal clash between top-ranked flyweights Tatsuro Taira and Amir Albazi, but Albazi unfortunately withdrew just before the start of fight week. Taira will now face undefeated contender Hyun Sung Park, who has finished all five of his Octagon opponents between the UFC and Road to UFC.
The co-main event is a lightweight bout featuring Chris Duncan and Mateusz Rebecki. “Rebeasti” is 4-1 in the UFC and most recently took a split decision over Myktybek Orolbai at UFC 308, while Duncan enters the night after winning back-to-back fights via guillotine choke.
UFC Vegas 108 Live Results & Highlights
The rest of the UFC Vegas 108 main card includes another lightweight bout between Esteban Ribovics and Elves Brener as well as the night’s only other ranked matchup when Karol Rosa squares off with Nora Cornolle.
Neil Magny will also take on Elizeu Zaleski in a battle between welterweight veterans after featherweights Danny Silva and Kevin Vallejos kick off the main card action.
Rinya Nakamura will try to rebound from his first career loss when he meets Nathan Fletcher in the night’s featured prelim, and the rest of the six-fight prelim card also includes standout matchups like Rodolfo Viera vs. Tresean Gore and Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza.
Tresean Gore and Rafael Estevam both missed weight ahead of UFC Vegas 108, but their fights will proceed as scheduled and both men will forfeit 25% of their fight purses to their opponents. The action is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.
• Main Event: Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park
• Co-Main Event: Mateusz Rebecki vs. Chris Duncan
• Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics
• Karol Rosa vs. Nora Cornolle
• Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
• Danny Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos
• Rinya Nakamura vs. Nathan Fletcher
• Rodolfo Vieira vs. Tresean Gore
• Nick Klein vs. Andrey Pulyaev
• Austin Bashi vs. John Yannis
• Rafael Estevam vs. Flipe Bunes
• Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza
