‘McGregor did it,’ UFC star Alex Pereira calls for Superfight with Boxing champion
Alex Pereira wants nothing but the best in both worlds, boxing and MMA.
The reigning, defending UFC light heavyweight champion has a tall task in front of him at UFC 313, fighting the #1 contender Magomed Ankalaev in March. A fourth-straight title defense would bring Pereira's stardom to new levels, with people talking about a heavyweight move for "Poatan" - not limited to the gates of the UFC Octagon.
Dricus du Plessis reacts to Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312
Pereira Says He'd Like To Box Oleksandr Usyk
While others dream of Pereira vs. Jon Jones, the UFC champ is left thinking about a crossover to boxing where he could cut a check against another formidable heavyweight champion.
"That's something I really want but I know I'm under UFC contract," Pereira said in Portuguese on the Jaxxon Podcast. "We know [Conor] McGregor did it [against Floyd Mayweather]. Don't know how I would, but it's something I'd really like to do."
"Well, I'm the champion and I'd like to fight the champion Oleksandr Usyk," Pereira said of a boxing match he'd like to have. "I could do really good. Like people talk about boxing, boxing is one of my strongest skills. I could go head-to-head with him. I think I'm up there."
In the sport of boxing, there's no heavyweight better than the undefeated champion Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk stands at a perfect 23-0, his last two wins both over a generational great in Tyson Fury. Usyk has defeated Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua twice, putting a big target on the Ukrainian's back.
Pereira's Coach Likes His Chances In Boxing
Alex Pereira is 1-0 as a pro boxer. Having won titles in GLORY Kickboxing and the UFC, his striking is considered top-tier no matter the ruleset.
"Me personally, I put him already to spar some world class Top 10 heavyweight boxers, guys with names, real good names," coach Plinio Cruz said of Pereira's boxing skills. "I think he could do good. I believe in him."
UFC Fight Night predictions for Adesanya vs. Imavov main card and prelims
More UFC & MMA News
• Jake Paul rips Dana White & UFC, ‘MMA is becoming a sh*ttier version of boxing'
• (Exclusive) Grant Dawson targets return at UFC 314, open to fight with Beneil Dariush
• UFC star Israel Adesanya shares obscene training tactic ahead of Imavov fight
• Dana White comments on possibility of UFC signing ex-Bellator champion from PFL
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.